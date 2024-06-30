Weekend Box Office Results: ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ Easily Scares Up $53M Franchise Opening Record, But ‘Inside Out 2’ Has Last Laugh

So, as we approach the end of the weekend, it wasn’t a close call for No. 1 between Disney/Pixar’s Inside Out 2 and Paramount‘s A Quiet Place: Day One, with the former beating the latter $57.4M to $53M. Global debut for A Quiet Place: Day One was $98.5M. Inside Out 2 passes the $1 billion global mark as scheduled.

Per box office metrics corp EntTelligence, A Quiet Place: Day One pulled in 3.6M patrons. Without the addition of a Thursday night preview, Inside Out 2 drew 5.1M admissions from Friday to Sunday, bringing its total domestic audience to 40M people.

Inside Out 2‘s success this weekend stems from an excellent, matinee fueled Friday to Saturday bump of 30%, for a total yesterday of $22.2M. That’s near the 31% Friday-to-Saturday jump that Incredibles 2 posted in its third frame. We thought weekday business this coming week would steal away some cash yesterday. That didn’t happen.

