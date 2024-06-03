Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Garfield’ & ‘IF’ Bully ‘Furiosa’ Into Third Place As Summer Box Office Recession Continues

After a poor Memorial Day weekend, we have a poor post-holiday period, with all titles grossing an estimated $67.4M, -67% from a year ago. Remember when? That’s when Sony proved superhero movies weren’t dead with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse contributing to a marketplace that grossed $205.1M.

Some sources who I speak with continue to question theatrical’s viability in its fierce competition with streaming. However, we wouldn’t be in this box office downturn if it wasn’t for the strikes, which disrupted the supply chain, and overall product.

Many are lumping Garfield and Furiosa in one big ball of blah, but that’s not right: The family film on its own is fine, given its reported $60M production cost parameters (before P&A). Whereas, Furiosa was a very expensive gamble at $168M with– face it–a limited audience appeal (global B.O. for the Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth title is now $114.4M –eesh).

