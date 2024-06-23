Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Inside Out 2’ Soars With Record Second Weekend For Animated Pic With $100M

It helps when a studio has a mass-appealing movie during a heat wave-laden and rainstorm-soaked weekend, and that is what’s going on here for Disney/Pixar’s Inside Out 2, which is heading to a historic second frame for an animated movie with $100M per Disney. If that number sticks, it’s a -35% second-weekend ease, which is exceptional for any kind of tentpole.

Not only does that beat the best second weekend for an animated movie, that being previously Illumination/Universal’s Super Mario Bros Movie ($92.3M), but it’s the best second weekend since Barbie‘s $93M during late July, and it’s the 7th best second weekend ever (and one of a few) to cross $100M after Force Awakens ($149.2M), Avengers: Endgame ($147.3M), Avengers: Infinity War ($114.7m), Black Panther ($111.6M), Jurassic World ($106.5M) and The Avengers ($103M).

Read more at Deadline.