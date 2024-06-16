Weekend Box Office Results: Pixar Comes Alive: ‘Inside Out 2’ Turns Box Office Right Side Up With 2nd Best Animated Pic Opening Of All-Time

Disney/Pixar’s Inside Out 2 is coming in at the high range of what we told you last night –$155M domestic– and an overall mind-blowing $295M global, by far the biggest Hollywood movie opening both stateside and around the world YTD besting Dune: Part Two ($182.5M) and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire at $194M. As we told you, Inside Out 2‘s domestic opening is the second best ever for an animated movie behind Pixar’s Incredibles 2 ($182.6M). The final domestic gross on this sequel is being projected by rival distribution bosses to easily exceed half billion in the end.

EntTelligence counts 12M admissions for Inside Out 2; the last time a movie pulled in north of 10M people was Barbie at 13M. The average ticket price $12.53 while the average ticket price for kids was $10.36. On par with a blockbuster Pixar movie, Inside Out 2 played strong throughout the day with 22% before 1PM, 35% between 1PM to 5PM, 26% between 5PM to 8PM and 17% after 8PM.

To continue reading, visit Deadline.