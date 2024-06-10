Weekend Box Office Results: Sony Puts Summer Back On Track

Sony‘s Bad Boys: Ride or Die had a great Saturday of $19.5M, -10% against previews/first day of $21.6M, for what’s shaping up to be a $56M opening. This is the highest-grossing R-rated opening since Oppenheimer last July, and Will Smith‘s sixth-highest U.S./Canada opening overall of his career and his 18th No. 1 opening as a leading man.

For Martin Lawrence, Bad Boys: Ride or Die is his 8th No. 1 domestic opening. The Jerry Bruckheimer-produced, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah-directed fourthquel beats its recent round of tracking of $40M+, but is also ahead of its initial $50M+ forecast from three weeks ago, proving there’s still life in moviegoing. Really. This is just the beginning of summer. Global was even bigger on Bad Boys 4 with $104.6M.

To continue reading, visit Deadline.