16th Annual Atlanta Quilt Festival to take place Aug. 2 – Sept. 8

Atlanta Quilt Festival (AQF) has announced its 16th annual festival and juried exhibition scheduled to take place August 2 – September 8, 2024, at the Southwest Arts Center in South Fulton, GA. This will mark the final installment of the “Good Trouble Quilts” trilogy. The Good Trouble Quilts: Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Congressman John Lewis exhibit will headline the festival featuring a new collection of approximately 25 original art quilts celebrating the life and legacy of The Honorable John Lewis. The Festival will notably take place in Georgia’s 5th Congressional District for the 16th consecutive year, which also was also Congressman Lewis’ district.

Partners for this year’s festival are the High Museum of Art, South Fulton Arts, and Southern Poverty Law Center.

“We are honored to be in partnership with the remarkable O.V. Brantley and team who have curated an opportunity for audiences to experience the storied craft of African American quilts and their makers,” said Jennifer Bauer-Lyons, Executive Director of South Fulton Arts. “We launched CREATE to partner with arts organizations like Atlanta Quilt Festival, to meet them where they are, and to encourage sustainable growth and outreach. The collaboration with the Congressman John Lewis Tribute, and now the High Museum of Art, is a testament to their achievements.”

Congressman Lewis was lover of quilts, so it is fitting that this exceptional exhibit contributes to the permanence of his legacy. He dedicated his life to obtaining civil rights, and was active in the civil rights movement from an early age. He continued his work by representing Georgia’s 5th Congressional District until his passing.

Quilt Artist Kena Tangi Dorsey will be the featured Master Quilter for 2024. Dorsey will lead two master classes on African Improv Log Cabin quilts on August 16 and 17. In addition, she will be presenting a trunk show and lecture August 17 at 4 p.m. These events will be held at Southwest Arts Center. Tickets are available at www.atlantaquiltfestival.com.

The first installment, Good Trouble Quilts: Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Congressman John Lewis, which premiered at the 2022 AQF, also will be on display July 12-August 12 at Peoria Riverfront Museum in Peoria, IL.

The Opening Reception for AQF will be Sunday, August 4, from 12-4 p.m. at the Southwest Arts Center. In addition to viewing the exhibits, attendees can shop vendors, attend the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 2 p.m., and enjoy refreshments. The Opening Reception is free and open to the public.

AQF offers a Youth Introduction to Quilting class to further its mission of preserving the art of quilting for future generations. Other activities include classes, workshops, trunk shows, lectures and vendors during the month of August. This year’s ‘Best of Show’ from the juried exhibit will be announced September 8th at High Museum of Art in collaboration with its Patterns in Abstraction: Black Quilts from the High’s Collection.