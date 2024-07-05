5th Annual Bring Your Brilliance Short Film Festival Invites Talented Content Creators

Atlanta Metropolitan State College (AMSC) is thrilled to announce the upcoming 5th Annual Bring Your Brilliance Short Film Festival, scheduled from October 22nd to October 24th, 2024. This esteemed event, hosted by AMSC’s School of Arts and Sciences and the Film & Entertainment Studies program, promises to celebrate creativity and cinematic excellence through a showcase of innovative short films and screenplays.

“We are excited to welcome all talented content creators to participate in this year’s festival,” said Professor Najaa Young, co-organizer of the event. “The Bring Your Brilliance Short Film Festival is a platform designed to captivate, challenge, and inspire audiences, while highlighting the diverse perspectives of emerging filmmakers.”

The festival is open to all residents of the State of Georgia, USA, with a special encouragement for high school and college students to participate. High school students from Georgia can submit their entries free of charge while college students can request a discount code for free submission entry. This inclusivity aims to provide young filmmakers with a unique opportunity to showcase their talent and passion for filmmaking on a professional platform.

AMSC’s Film & Entertainment Studies program is renowned for its commitment to nurturing the next generation of content creators. The curriculum offers comprehensive courses in digital video production, screenwriting, editing, motion graphics, and more. Students also benefit from hands-on experience at the Georgia Film Academy, learning from industry professionals in state-of-the-art facilities.