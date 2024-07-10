All the Thrilling Nominees For the 2024 FANGORIA Chainsaw Awards Are Now Revealed!

FANGORIA, the renowned authority in horror entertainment, announced today that voting for the highly anticipated 2024 FANGORIA Chainsaw Awards is officially open. Fans of the best and bloodiest in entertainment are invited to select their favorites across a diverse range of categories – including the addition of a new category: Best Video Game.
Once again airing on AMC’s Shudder, the 2024 FANGORIA Chainsaw Awards arrive at a pivotal moment when the horror genre has seen a remarkable resurgence in both critical acclaim and box office success. This year’s contenders, from chilling psychological thrillers to pulse-pounding supernatural tales, have not only captivated audiences but also shaped the future of horror storytelling.
Films like Evil Dead Rise, which took the classic franchise to new heights, and the acclaimed horror prequel The First Omen set new benchmarks in the genre, earning them multiple nominations across various categories, while titles like When Evil Lurks and Talk To Me helped put international horror in the race like never before.
One new wrinkle this year is the annual awards show’s shift to October; as such, the window of this year’s eligible horrors is an expanded one, encompassing all of 2023 and the first half of 2024.
The complete list of nominees in each category is as follows:
Best Wide Release Movie
Abigail
Evil Dead Rise
The First Omen
Godzilla Minus One
Infinity Pool
Late Night With the Devil
M3GAN
Satanic Hispanics
Talk To Me
When Evil Lurks
Best Limited Release Movie
Cobweb
Enys Men
I Saw the TV Glow
The Outwaters
Suitable Flesh
Best Streaming Premiere Movie
No One Will Save You
Sick
Totally Killer
V/H/S/85
Where the Devil Roams
Best First Feature
The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster
Birth/Rebirth
It Lives Inside
Skinamarink
Stopmotion
Best International Movie
The Coffee Table
Exhuma
Infested
Huesera: The Bone Woman
When Evil Lurks
Best Lead Performance
Tobin Bell – Saw X
David Dastmalchian, Late Night with the Devil
Kaitlyn Dever, No One Will Save You
Nell Tiger Free, The First Omen
Kathryn Newton, Lisa Frankenstein
Lupita Nyong’o, A Quiet Place: Day One
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Lily Sullivan, Evil Dead Rise
Sydney Sweeney, Immaculate
Sophie Wilde, Talk to Me
Best Supporting Performance
Dave Bautista, Knock at the Cabin
Joe Bird, Talk To Me
Nicolas Cage, Renfield
Mia Goth, Infinity Pool
Kathryn Newton, Abigail
Bridgette Lundy Paine, I Saw the TV Glow
Dewayne Perkins, The Blackening
Dan Stevens, Abigail
Alyssa Sutherland, Evil Dead Rise
Alisha Weir, Abigail
Best Director
Brandon Cronenberg, Infinity Pool
Lee Cronin, Evil Dead Rise
Danny and Michael Philippou, Talk To Me
Demián Rugna, When Evil Lurks
Arkasha Stevenson, The First Omen
Best Screenplay
Colin and Cameron Cairnes, Late Night With the Devil
Akela Cooper; story by Akela Cooper and James Wan, M3GAN
Brandon Cronenberg, Infinity Pool
Danny Philippou and Bill Hinzman, Talk To Me
Arkasha Stevenson, Tim Smith and Keith Thomas; story by Ben Jacoby, The First Omen
Best Cinematography
Pierce Derks, In A Violent Nature
Karim Hussain, Infinity Pool
Aaron Morton, The First Omen
Robbie Ryan, Poor Things
Eric K. Yue, I Saw the TV Glow
Best Makeup FX
Marcos Berta, When Evil Lurks
Bec Buratto, Paul Katte and Nick Nicolaou, Talk To Me
Liz Byrne, Paul Byrne & Matthew Smith, Abigail
Steven Kostanski, In A Violent Nature
Tristan Lucas, Evil Dead Rise
Best Creature FX
Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, Five Nights at Freddy’s
Adam Johansen and Damian Martin, Odd Studio, Evil Dead Rise
Göran Lundström, The Last Voyage of the Demeter
Adrien Morot, Morot FX Studios, M3GAN
Nominees TBC, Infested
Best Costume Design
Francesca Brunori, Immaculate
Paco Delgado, The First Omen
Steph Hooke, Late Night With the Devil
Meagan McLaughlin, Lisa Frankenstein
Holly Waddington, Poor Things
Best Score
Alex G, I Saw the TV Glow
Tim Hecker, Infinity Pool
Mark Korven, The First Omen
Stephen McKeon, Evil Dead Rise
Naoki Satô, Godzilla Minus One
Best Documentary Feature
Dario Argento Panico
The Legacy of the Texas Chain Saw Massacre
Satan Wants You
Sharksploitation
We Kill For Love
Best Series
Chucky
The Fall of the House of Usher
Interview with a Vampire
The Last of Us
Yellowjackets
Best Video Game
Alan Wake 2
Dead Space Remake
Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game
Resident Evil 4 Remake
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
Best Non-Fiction Series or Miniseries
Amityville: An Origin Story
The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Season 5
The Enfield Poltergeist
The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs
Svengoolie
As per previous years, the highly competitive “Best Kill” category is a write-in vote.
“Though the FANGORIA Chainsaw Awards have been around for over 30 years, our current age of horror has delivered a high volume of next-level entertainment the likes of which fans have never seen,” said FANGORIA’s Editor-in-Chief Phil Nobile Jr. “Fans will have their work cut out for them, as choosing the best of the best from this genre has truly never been more difficult – or more fun.”
Participants can cast their votes via the official FANGORIA website at www.fangoria.com/vote/. Voting polls close on July 20, 2024.
For more information and updates regarding the 2024 FANGORIA Chainsaw Awards, please visit www.fangoria.com and follow FANGORIA on social media.