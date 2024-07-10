Atlanta-based theatre offering free screenings

Atlanta-based theatre The Tara is hosting free movies for residents on July 13 and 14, courtesy of Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service.

Its award-winning “Free Movie Weekend” program is part of its “Summer of Cinema” campaign, which brings the service’s signature “free” offering to independent theaters around the country by providing complimentary movie tickets during select weekends all summer.

The service has partnered with 14 family-run and independent theaters including The Tara to provide moviegoers with free tickets, giveaways, and theater activities to honor the magic of cinema and inspire patrons to support local and historic theaters.

The project is a part of Pluto’s ongoing Business Karma initiative, which aims to give back and pay it forward to local communities and businesses. Created in 2021, the “Free Movie Weekend” was designed to bolster local cinemas and encourage patrons to return to the movies after a harrowing year of closures and stay-at-home orders.

To date, the program has teamed up to sponsor nearly 40 theaters in 30 different states, becoming a cherished event for theaters and Pluto TV alike as independent theaters continue their efforts to rebuild and the service reinforces its stronghold as a complementary and critical piece of the entertainment ecosystem.

As part of the free movie weekend, The Tara will be playing a number of free showings and films, including the below:

Saturday, July 13th

12:30 PM: The Bikeriders

3:00 PM: E.T.

5:30 PM: Touch

8:00 PM: Fly Me to the Moon

Sunday, July 14th

12:30 PM: The Bikeriders

3:00 PM: E.T.

5:30 PM: Thelma

7:45 PM: Fly Me to the Moon