Atlanta BeltLine, TILA Studios partner to launch BeltLine Business Ventures: Artists Edition

Atlanta BeltLine Inc. is partnering with TILA Studios to launch BeltLine Business Ventures: Artist Edition, a 9-week pilot program that aims to equip creative professionals with the skills needed to land sculptural public art projects around the world and grow as entrepreneurs and artists.

This new accelerator program is an extension of the BeltLine Business Solutions Office’s current BeltLine Business Ventures, a small business accelerator that supports local businesses with the technical assistance and resources they need to physically locate their businesses along the BeltLine.

“Expanding BeltLine Business Ventures to include the local artistic community has felt like a natural progression of the program,” said Natalie Jones, Project Manager for the BeltLine Business Solutions Office. “Arts and culture are intrinsic to our organization’s identity and mission and this partnership with TILA Studios has enabled us to tailor a program that specifically addresses the needs and aspirations of artists. We couldn’t be prouder of the inaugural class of artists and look forward to seeing how this program supports them in their growth.”

“TILA Studios has been an incredible partner,” said Lynnette Reid, Atlanta BeltLine’s Vice President of Planning, Engagement and Arts & Culture. “Their deep roots in the artist community coupled with their creativity and high-level of programmatic expertise has made this an invaluable initiative. It will, without a doubt, enhance the future of our Art on the Atlanta BeltLine program and the BeltLine’s public art landscape, creating an even more vibrant, inclusive and diverse artistic ecosystem.”

During the program, artists will take part in a hybrid curriculum consisting of in-person and virtual sessions led by experienced public artists and other facilitators including:

Alex Francombe, Public Art Program Manager, Fulton County

Ellex Swavoni, Artist, Sculptor

Autumn Breon, Artist

Sammetria Goodson, Managing Attorney, Goodson Law Firm

Tony Loadholt, Owner & Operator, 11th Hour Scene Shop & Studio

Oshun Layne, Executive Director, Dashboard

Each week’s session will focus on sharpening tools that equip artists to live from their craft, including creating a career roadmap, engaging with the community, writing proposals, and navigating contract negotiations. The result will be more entrepreneur-minded artists who can build profitable art practices and are capable of working in fabrication and large-scale public art works.

“The BeltLine Business Ventures: Artists Edition pilot program positions artists to scale and reimagine their art in a larger format to be considered for public works,” said Tiffany LaTrice, executive director of TILA Studios. “There is no program city-wide that equips mid-career artists with these skills to diversify their practice and take on larger budget/multi-year projects. As the city transforms to welcome more global businesses, artists need to be positioned to have opportunities that they are prepared for. I am grateful that the Atlanta BeltLine not only views artists as entrepreneurs but is investing in their growth to accelerate their career in and beyond Atlanta.”

The inaugural class of cohorts for BeltLine Business Ventures: Artists Edition include Marryam Moma (collagist), Jordan DeLoach (painter/muralist), Charity Hamidullah (painter/muralist), Camisha Butler (textile artist), Tracy Murrell (painter/muralist), Debra ”Debbi Snax” Randolph (painter/muralist), TeMika Grooms, Artist Hill Williamson, Joseph Abu (painter/muralist), Emmy Marshall (painter/muralist), Ian Gallo (fabricator), Erica Angelica (photographer), Alana Wicker (sculptor), Margo Perkins (painter/muralist), Christine Cannon & Jon Lumpkin (interdisciplinary team), Ptar Flamming (sculptor).