BronzeLens Presents its 15th Annual Film Festival from August 21-25, 2024

The 15th Anniversary Celebration for the BronzeLens Film Festival takes place August 21 through August 25 in Atlanta, Georgia. Films produced or directed by well-known members of the legal, entertainment, film, and television industry are in the 2024 BronzeLens Official Film Selections line-up. Among those of note:

Jamie Foxx is a producer for directors Nikki Lenette’s and Roger Ellis’ HAPPY SONGS ABOUT UNHAPPY THINGS;

Ben Crump is a producer of director Ben Beder’s HOW TO SUE THE KLAN, and director Coke Daniels’ The WaterBoyz

Jamie Lee Curtis is a producer of director Russell Goldman’s BURN OUT

Deborah Riley Draper is co-director with Sabaah Folayan of RATIFY

BronzeLens selected three films by Directors Ryan Justin Horne and Tyson Alan Horne, A HERO AMONG US, THE DANCER: THE BEAUTIFUL AND TRAGIC LIFE OF GERAUD ALEXANDER, and THE SOUTH GOT SOMETHING TO SAY, and;

Morris Chestnut is a producer of director Jorge Sanchez’s THE ORIGIN

Festival Official Film Selections are comprised of over 140 films in categories that include short narratives, feature narratives, documentaries, short documentaries, dance, arts, web series, music videos, and students’ films from France, Spain, Canada, the United States, United Kingdom, Iran, the Netherlands, Trinidad and Tobago, Nigeria, Jordan and, Brazil. “The quality of our 2024 film submissions exceeded our expectations,” said Kathleen Bertrand, BronzeLens Film Festival Executive Producer. “We are poised for an extraordinary 15th Anniversary Celebration for attendees to see masterfully produced films and partake in an elevated programming experience.”

For a full list of the 2024 BronzeLens Official Film Selections click here.