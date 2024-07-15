Champ Bailey and “Signing Day” Team Heading to Macon Film Festival for Georgia Entertainment Unscripted Roadshow Stop

The Macon Film Festival (MFF) and Georgia Entertainment have partnered to celebrate the art of film in Georgia while spotlighting the legacy of a sports legend involved with the film, “Signing Day” at the 2024 Georgia Entertainment Unscripted Roadshow on Aug. 15 at 4:00 p.m. at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame. The event will include a special panel discussion featuring the production team of the new film “Signing Day,” a worldwide premiere of the film trailer, and a meet and greet with the film’s executive producer, Professional Football Hall of Famer and University of Georgia legend Champ Bailey at a newly-erected exhibit showcasing his memorabilia. (RSVP)

“Signing Day” is entirely homegrown in Georgia, having been written, developed, produced and financed within the state. In addition to Bailey, the panel will consist of “Signing Day,” Writer/Director Glen Owen

of State Line Films, Producer Don Mandrik of Georgia Production Finance, and Producer Seth Ingram.

“The Macon Film Festival consistently highlights the incredible talent we have here in Georgia and showcases it to the world,” Bailey said. “Being involved in ‘Signing Day’ has shown me the incredible synergy between Georgia’s film industry and its sports culture. The film, festival and event are a testament to how our state nurtures talent and fosters collaborations that highlight Georgia’s rich heritage in both arenas.”

The Georgia Entertainment Unscripted Roadshow highlights entertainment opportunities in the region with a focus on workforce development and local businesses participating in the growth of the creative economy. The events were crafted with the aim of uniting local elected officials, economic development leaders and professionals from the creative industries. Beyond fostering networking opportunities, participants gain insights from experts on workforce development trends and educational initiatives.

“These events demonstrate the importance of collaboration in driving our creative economy forward,” Georgia Entertainment Founder and CEO Randy Davidson said. “By bringing together leaders from various sectors, we can ensure that Georgia remains at the economic forefront in film and entertainment.”

The 19th annual MFF showcases various categories of traditional independent films and awards, including the Melvyn Douglass Best in Show Award, Best of Narrative Feature Category, Best of Documentary Category, Best of Documentary Shorts Category, Best of Fulldome Film Category, Best of Georgia Made Category, Best of Narrative Shorts Category, Best of LGBTQ Category, Best of Student Shorts Category, the Karen Black Audience Choice – Narrative, Audience Choice – Documentary and the Festival Special Mention Award.

“The Macon Film Festival is committed to nurturing local talent and providing a platform for their work,” MFF President Justin Andrews said. “Our partnership with the Georgia Entertainment Unscripted Roadshow is a key part of that mission, highlighting the unique opportunities and rich culture that make Georgia a hub for creative professionals.”

MFF is a filmmaker-focused, family-friendly event taking place from Aug. 15-18. It features daily film screenings, celebrity guests, filmmaker workshops, fulldome immersive content, and special screenings. The festival is held at iconic venues such as The Douglass Theatre, Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, Macon’s Museum of Arts & Sciences and Theatre Macon.

The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, located in Downtown Macon at 43,000 square feet is the nation’s largest state sanctioned Sports Hall of Fame Museum. With over five hundred elite athletes and sports celebrities inducted, the Hall is a treasure trove of who’s who in the sports world. Visit the Hall and find out about Hank Aaron, Bobby Jones, Ty Cobb, Hines Ward, Maya Moore, Calvin Johnson, Herschel Walker, John Smoltz, Laura Coble and many more. Learn about the two father son duos: James Bagby Sr and Jr and Ernie Johnson Sr and Jr. With over 4,000 artifacts collected since 1956 the The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame has so many interesting things to see. Hear their stories of goal setting, commitment, and discipline that propelled them from being a good athlete to performing at an elite level. The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame is a great place to visit and a great place to learn. For more information please visit www.georgiasportshalloffame.com/.

To RSVP, please visit www.georgiaentertainment.com/event-rsvp-macon-2024/. For more information about MFF, please visit maconfilmfestival.com.