Columbus 2025’s Remote Worker Talent Incentive Program Attracts Thousands of Applicants and the First Finalists Have Been Selected

In early 2024, more than 7,000 hopeful applicants from across the country applied be a part of Columbus, Georgia’s Remote Worker Talent Incentive Program in partnership with MakeMyMove. While each applicant had their own unique and diverse background, they were all compelled by Columbus’ welcoming community, which inspired the possibility of creating a life in a city that already feels like home.

Now, Columbus will soon welcome its first cohort of relocating remote workers to Muscogee County. These new residents will take advantage of the city’s vibrant arts scene and numerous opportunities designed to help them thrive.

Why It Matters:

MakeMyMove calculates the addition of 16 remote workers will add more than $2 million in annual economic impact for the community through the new residents’ spending and tax contributions.

The Finalists:

Sixteen adults, with a median age of 34, from across the United States have accepted relocation offers and will officially move to the Fountain City beginning this summer.

Members of the cohort will relocate to Columbus from across the U.S., including cities such as Woodland Hills, California ; Atlanta, Georgia ; Chevy Chase, Maryland ; Freeland, Michigan ; Georgetown, Texas ; and Lutz, Florida .

The cohort will have the opportunity to immediately begin immersing themselves in the community through a cultivated list of incentives designed to help them get connected. Participants are invited to coffee with the mayor, annual community connection outings, including rafting, ziplining and a mixer with Columbus locals, and to the Columbus Connectors program – local ambassadors who will share valuable knowledge to help the cohort get settled and begin making meaningful connections within the community.

“One of the most rewarding aspects of the Columbus MakeMyMove process has been the collaborative effort of our entire community to welcome new talent to Columbus,” said Tabetha Getz, executive director of Columbus 2025. “Thanks in part to a very engaged group of Columbus residents, our movers will be supported every step of the way through the Columbus Connectors, which provides them with access to important community leaders as they transition into life in our amazing city.”

Moving to Meaningful – and Returning Home

“It was the residents of Columbus that made me love the city so much,” said Althea McBride, senior paid search manager for Truform Media Group, who is relocating to Columbus from Woodland Hills, California, through the program. “Every single person that I met were some of the loveliest people I’ve come across in my entire life. It’s a city within which I could see myself building a family.”

Columbus’ sense of community and belonging was a major theme among the finalists.

Now, they'll have the opportunity to create new ones through the program. Included in the incentive package are one-year memberships to Fetch Dog Park and the Columbus Aquatics Center.

Growing Professionally – and Personally

“As an Audiologist, I work fully remotely with an over-the-counter hearing aid company, and moving to Columbus allows me to create new opportunities for partnerships and connections with surrounding hospital systems,” said Tori Cancel, a remote audiologist from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, who is moving to Columbus. “Knowing that Columbus offers personal and professional opportunities makes me elated to have the opportunity to live here.”

Columbus 2025 is committed to providing resources to help remote workers thrive – one of the major reasons behind the campaign’s sizable response.

Included in the incentive package is six months of coworking space at CoWork Columbus, a first-of-its-kind spot in Columbus that offers memberships for private offices, dedicated desks and flex seats.

For those looking to build a network and make meaningful connections, Columbus is full of professional communities – the greatest example being Columbus, Georgia Young Professionals, which aims to foster an environment where young professionals, ages 21-40, are energized, engaged and empowered to continue the legacy of leadership, progress and growth that continues to shape the region.

“Through the incentives, I hope to build a network in Columbus via the Young Professionals Program and Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce,” said Malorie Fecso, who works in international marketing for Indeed and is relocating to Columbus from Georgetown, Texas. “Like in our community in Georgetown, my husband and I stayed active within our neighborhood, so we would love to continue to do so in Columbus.”

A Hub for the Arts

“Columbus is a city where creativity flourishes in public spaces, studios, and vibrant community events,” said Tye Tavaras, a consultant for Boston Consulting Group who is moving to Columbus from Atlanta. “For me, moving to Columbus is more than just relocating; it’s about joining a community that clearly demonstrates its commitment to and appreciation for artistic expression.”

Columbus’ thriving arts community was a major theme in many applicants’ stories, and it’s no surprise: the Springer Opera House, the Columbus Symphony Orchestra and the Rivercenter for the Performing Arts are just a few examples of the commitment Columbus maintains to its energetic performing arts community.

The Columbus MakeMyMove program was piloted as one piece of Columbus 2025’s talent attraction strategy, with the goal of attracting a small cohort of workers in 2024 and expanding the program in the future. For a full list of incentives and more information about the application process, visit Columbus 2025.com/MakeMyMove. Applications for next year’s cohort will open in January 2025. For more information about all that Columbus has to offer, visit AmazingColumbusGA.com.