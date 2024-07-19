Columbus-Based Story Mill Entertainment Developing Live-Action Television Series of ‘White Ash’ Graphic Novel

Story Mill Entertainment, a production company and studio manager out of Columbus, GA and managed by Range Media Partners, is pleased to announce development of the popular White Ash comic franchise as a live-action television series in partnership with its creator Charlie Stickney (Horrible Histories, The Entertainers, Cosmic Quantum Ray). Stickney, who will also be producing alongside his manager, Aaron Kogan of Aaron Kogan Management, knows that fans of his work are both enthusiastic and discerning, and he and Story Mill (SME) are committed to maintaining a faithful adaptation of the world.

“Story Mill is so excited to bring this valuable IP to our slate,” says Chief Creative Officer for SME, Vanessa Stewart. “As a longtime fan of stories generated from the grit of independent graphic novels like The Walking Dead and Deadly Class, I am confident that White Ash will be yet another world that audiences will be eager to embrace.” Stewart goes on to explain, “What sets it apart from other mythological genres however, is the absolute heart and humor that creator Charlie Stickney has imbued into the story that makes White Ash’s fans keep coming back for more.”

Stickney elaborates, “One of the wonderful things about making comics is that it’s a collaboration between writer and artist where together you make something better than the sum of its parts.”

To that end, veteran writer, producer, and showrunner, Brian Studler (Motherland: Fort Salem, The Blacklist, Star-crossed) joins the team to help Stickney develop the novels for television. A comic and graphic novel enthusiast, himself, Studler loves the White Ash world and the easy manner in which it translates to television. Studler, repped by Gersh and The Cartel, brings his years of experience as a writer of both television and books to the table, with multiple episodes of popular series under his belt. His time helming Motherland as producer and showrunner affords Studler the wisdom to guide White Ash through development to the small screen.

Of the partnership, Stickney says, “I’m thrilled to have found the same dynamic partnering with Brian and Story Mill Entertainment to bring White Ash to television. I can’t wait to show the fans of the series what we’re building together.”

Studler echoes that sentiment: “I could not be more excited about teaming up with Charlie and Story Mill on this project. Very much looking forward to introducing the world to the strange and wonderful town of White Ash, and its unique inhabitants.”

The prominent IP is set in modern-day coal country and revolves around the ancient rivalry between dwarves and elves as they live and work, hidden, among humans. It is an intricate, lush world with complex characters and a driving story that appeals to a large, built-in audience.

A fan-favorite and frequent feature at comic conventions, Stickney and his IP will be in residence at this summer’s San Diego Comic Con from July 24-28. He will be located at the White Ash comics booth #2202 for the duration of the convention.

White Ash was created by Charlie Stickney and Conor Hughes with colors by Fin Cramb and published by Scout Comics.