Discover Dunwoody Announces Second Quarterly Award Recipient, Ebony Blanding

Ebony Blanding, a prominent figure in the film industry, has been awarded the Discover Dunwoody Quarterly Award for Distinguished Production Associate for Q2 of 2024. Ebony is a writer and director with deep Southern roots and a passion for storytelling. She enjoys exploring the complexity and possibilities of female relationships and diversity on screen in narrative, experimental, and documentary films.

With over 15 years of experience as an independent filmmaker, Ebony’s career is marked by notable achievements. She has created branded content for Time Magazine and Rolling Stone, directed documentaries for major artists, and produced award-winning short films. Her works, including “Levitate Levitate Levitate” showcased at the Atlanta International Airport, and “Georgia Voting Rights” featured at the Georgia State Capitol, have received widespread acclaim.

As co-founder of House of June, Ebony has presented her films at institutions like Spelman College and Emory University and festivals like SXSW. In 2024, she became the first Emerging Creative in Residence at Trilith Institute, underscoring her growing influence in the industry.

Recent milestones in Ebony’s career include the 2024 Emerging Creative Residency Program Fellowship, her short film “Jordan” winning the Level Forward Impact Award at the 2022 SeriesFest, and being named a 2021 Blackmagic Collective Future Directors of Studio Features Fellow. These accolades reflect her commitment to amplifying underrepresented voices and her visionary storytelling.

Ebony’s recent projects highlight her versatility. “Hello, Goodbye,” now streaming on AllBLK, explores a photographer’s confrontation with her past. “Musicians on Musicians: Latto & Flo Milli for Rolling Stone” features candid conversations between artists. Her direction of Time Magazine’s “Honoring the March” includes interviews with prominent figures such as Dr. Bernice King and Yara Shahidi.

Looking forward, Ebony aims to expand her role in film and television as a union director and writer. She is passionate about directing commercials and branded content, leveraging storytelling to captivate audiences. Reflecting on this award, Ebony said, “As a native of Georgia, I’ve always wanted to bloom where I’m planted as an artist in my home state by creating films and media works. Working as an independent filmmaker and having the chance to grow my career with the support of my local film community and industry leaders, like Trilith Institute, who are backing my first independent film, is not only affirming but career changing.”

She also expressed gratitude for her role at Re:imagine, where she serves as Partnerships & Engagement Specialist and filmmaker. She stated, “I feel incredibly fortunate to work at Re:imagine, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting young and emerging creators and artists with education and opportunities to work on productions in various capacities. The youth and apprentices we work with have a remarkable passion for storytelling, and their brilliance is set to positively disrupt the industry and drive impactful change.”

Ebony Blanding’s impressive career and unwavering commitment to storytelling make her an inspiration. Her recognition as the Distinguished Production Associate for Q2 of 2024 is a testament to her talent, dedication, and the power of her work. We eagerly anticipate her future successes and the continued impact of her creative vision.

