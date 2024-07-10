Discover Dunwoody Highlights Kayla Balleste as July’s Distinguished Production Associate

Discover Dunwoody proudly announces Kayla Balleste as the July recipient of the Distinguished Production Associate Recognition Program. This initiative honors the behind-the-scenes professionals in the film and entertainment industry. Kayla reflects this spirit through her dedication, creativity, and significant contributions.

From a young age, Kayla was fascinated by visual and performing arts, finding comfort and inspiration in movies and TV shows. This passion led her to study Motion Pictures Business at the University of Miami, where she secured an internship on the feature film Vandal. This experience paved the way for her first paid role on The Beach Bum, starring Matthew McConaughey, and helped her build valuable industry connections.

In the past few years, Kayla has made impressive strides in her career. She worked with NBCUniversal in Miami, coordinating production logistics for popular shows like “En Casa Con Telemundo.” Now based in Atlanta and working as a Line Producer for PullSpark, she produces diverse projects for notable clients, including The Home Depot Foundation, Panda Express, Ethisphere, and the Atlanta Children’s Shelter. Her work ranges from story videos and brand films to interviews and animated content, showcasing her versatility and commitment to high-quality production.

Kayla’s achievements extend beyond her professional roles. She is passionate about using her skills for meaningful causes, having worked on projects that support organizations like Chick-fil-A Together Fund and Kate’s Club. One of her standout projects involved producing a video for Kate’s Club, a non-profit helping grieving children. The video played a crucial role in raising funds for the organization, allowing it to expand its services to adults as well.

Kayla is currently producing a short documentary on sex trafficking, which includes interviews with survivors and experts to raise awareness and promote education and prevention. Although she cannot reveal the name of the organization just yet, this project underscores her commitment to addressing important social issues through film. Looking ahead, Kayla aims to master her role as a Line Producer and mentor future Production Assistants, driven by her desire to foster a balanced and healthy filmmaking environment.

Kayla’s impressive portfolio includes a range of video projects for high-profile clients. Her dedication to creating impactful content and her ability to manage projects from start to finish make her a standout professional in her field.

Kayla Balleste’s dedication to the film and entertainment industry, coupled with her passion for impactful storytelling, makes her a deserving recipient of the Distinguished Production Associate Award. Discover Dunwoody is proud to celebrate her achievements and contributions, shining a spotlight on the invaluable work of those behind the scenes.

For more information about Discover Dunwoody and to nominate yourself or someone you know for the recognition program, please visit WWW.DISCOVERDUNWOODY.COM/NOMINATION-FORM/