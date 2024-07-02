Downtown Atlanta’s Historic Rialto Center for the Arts Announces 2024-2025 Rialto Series Details

The Rialto Center for the Arts at Georgia State University today announced its 2024-2025 Rialto Series including award winning musicians, R&B funk, opera, lively jazz and a political comedy troupe.

“We are excited for the upcoming season that features a broad range of artists – from funk, to African dance, to jazz” said Amy Reid, director with Georgia State University’s Office of Educational Outreach who oversees the Rialto Center for the Arts. “Our 2024-25 season is designed to bring audiences from the Atlanta area and beyond to connect with the Georgia State University campus and engage with our world-renown artists and performers.”

Performers of the upcoming series earned a total of three Grammy Awards from a combined 17 nominations.

The season begins Sept. 21 with the political hilarity of Capitol Fools, the Washington-based musical parody group that emerged from the former troupe Capital Steps. Then on Oct. 6 audiences will experience Cirque Kalabanté – Afrique en Cirque, described as “a trip to African soil where the sets and costumes pay homage to the Guinean diaspora (with) high-level acrobatics, innovative choreography and colorful rhythms.”

The Rialto continues with consecutive award-winning musicians and events including:

Veteran R&B and funk legends since 1968, Tower of Power , on Oct. 19

, on Oct. 19 Newly crowned 2024 Grammy-winners of the all-female jazz ensemble s äje on Oct. 26

on Oct. 26 The 27th Annual Holiday Gala Presented by Georgia State University School of Music on Dec. 8

50 th Anniversary of SWEET HONEY IN THE ROCK ® – Grammy nominated, all-female African American a cappella ensemble on Jan. 25

– Grammy nominated, all-female African American a cappella ensemble on Jan. 25 Hitmakers of the ’50s with The Drifters, The Platters and Cornell Gunter’s Coasters on Feb. 8

on Feb. 8 New Orleans Songbook—A Jazz at Lincoln Center PRESENTS Production with Luther S. Allison, Quiana Lynell and Milton Suggs on March 8

on March 8 The Rialto return of two-time Grammy winner and NEA Jazz Master Dee Dee Bridgewater on March 29

on March 29 Georgia State University Opera Theater presenting “ Die Fledermaus” by Johann Strauss II on April 12 and April 13

presenting “ by Johann Strauss II on April 12 and April 13 Grammy-nominated clarinetist-saxophonist Anat Cohen with the Georgia State University Jazz Band on April 18

In addition to the Rialto Series, the venue continues its popular free lunchtime performing arts series Feed Your Senses performed in person at the Rialto’s lobby at noon on the third Wednesday of most months. Programming features a different artist or speaker each month, providing a casual and fun insider’s look at their craft. Feed Your Senses is sponsored by 100 Peachtree and is supported in part by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, Georgia Council for the Arts and through appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly (a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts) and the City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs.

Learn more at at Rialto.GSU.edu.