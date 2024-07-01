Draped in Southern Hospitality: Georgia’s Creative Industries to the World

Commentary by Randy Davidson, CEO & Founder of Georgia Entertainment

Our recent meetings have centered heavily around international opportunities and collaborations. Georgia’s creatives are reaching out globally to expand their businesses, while other countries are seeking production connections with Georgia. Cities and counties in the state are working with foreign officials to explore cultural alignment, and universities are highlighting bilateral cooperation through educational programs.

Georgia’s creative industries align seamlessly with the priorities highlighted by the Governor and the Georgia Department of Economic Development. Our diverse business segments, spanning every corner of the state, contribute to Georgia’s status as the undisputed best state in the country for business.

It was just announced that Georgia was awarded a Gold Shovel by economic development business publication, Area Development, for achieving significant success in attracting new business investment and job creation in 2023. In the press announcement, Governor Kemp and Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson credited our diverse and growing industries .

There are many reasons why we proclaim Georgia as the creative, cultural, and entertainment capital of the world. Underpinning this distinction is an attribute that resonates everywhere and remains unmatched—Southern Hospitality.

This week the Georgia Council of International Visitors will host a delegation from Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria in partnership with the US Department of State and International Visitor Leadership. Georgia Entertainment will join them as we better align our efforts to support and develop Intellectual Property and the Creative Economy.

Other international items of note:

South Korea is a major partner with Georgia (KIA, SK Group, Qcells.) We know of multiple municipalities engaged with officials in Korea on projects that will drive more cultural economic impact in Georgia.

Last week, Fulton Films joined the Fulton County Chairman and County Manager to welcome an international delegation from South Korea’s Goyang City. Goyang has turned an old water treatment facility into a state of the art film studio. The two governments share a common interest in their approaches to economic development and information technology.

Several of our partners are engaged with international filmmakers we met at the Cannes film festival. We continue to have meaningful conversations with international entertainment executives about bringing productions to the state.

We visited with Zaineb Kubba, Consul/Trade Commissioner Consulate General of Canada to Atlanta, to discuss ways to incorporate exposure for companies between Canada and Georgia in the creative industries with the Toronto International Film Festival as a key link.

Creative industry influencers like Todd Harris, Brennen Dicker, Grant Wainscott, Autumn Bailey, Scott Votaw, Seth Ingram, Aaron Braunstein, and others continue to entertain cooperative partnerships with countries like Belize, Israel, The Bahamas and elsewhere.

On July 10th, we are joining Beth Moore of Arnall, Golden, Gregory LLP to discuss the dynamic world of the creative arts. Myself, Jezlan Moyet (President of Georgia Entertainment), Bem Joiner (Atlanta Influences Everything), and Shaunya Chavis-Rucker (Fulton Films) will talk about Georgia’s presence on the international stage and how the state’s vibrant entertainment scene intersects with influences found in other creative sectors, such as music, sports, digital production, and fashion. Register here.

Commentary by Randy Davidson, CEO & Founder of Georgia Entertainment. To learn more about our international events and opportunities to engage organizations abroad, please contact us.