Empowering Youth Through Filmmaking: RE:IMAGINE’s Summer Programs Boost Local Creative Economy

RE:IMAGINE a leading organization dedicated to empowering young filmmakers and fostering creative talent, is excited to announce the launch of its impactful summer programming. Generously supported by the Georgia Council for the Arts Facilities Grant, Fulton County, and Warner Bros. Discovery, these initiatives are designed to enhance the skills of young filmmakers and stimulate the local creative economy in metro Atlanta.

Empowering Through Equipment: Georgia Council for the Arts Facilities Grant

Thanks to the Georgia Council for the Arts Facilities Grant, RE:IMAGINE has acquired state-of-the-art film equipment. This significant investment provides students access to professional-grade tools essential for capturing high-quality live events and training. By equipping young filmmakers with the latest technology, RE:IMAGINE is fostering a new generation of skilled professionals who will contribute to the vitality of Atlanta’s creative industries.

Fueling Economic Growth: Fulton County’s Support for Apprenticeships

Deep appreciation goes to Fulton County for its critical support, which has enabled RE:IMAGINE to employ 12 apprentices this summer. These apprentices gain hands-on experience in video production, working closely with RE:IMAGINE’s experienced team and employment social enterprise. This program equips young people with practical skills and injects new talent into the local workforce, driving economic growth and innovation in the creative sector.

Cultivating Future Leaders: No Comment Fellowship

The cornerstone of RE:IMAGINE’s summer programming is the No Comment Fellowship, an intensive filmmaking initiative aimed at amplifying youth voices. Founded in 2016, the No Comment Fellowship (NoCo) empowers young talents, ages 16-24, to tell the stories that matter most to them. This collaboration not only produces high-quality media content but also prepares participants for successful careers in the creative industry.

Since its inception, 90 NoCo students have attended prestigious film schools and pursued careers in the creative sector. This summer, fellows can expect to:

Earn industry-recognized digital badges

Receive mentorship from seasoned industry professionals

Engage with a crew of passionate student filmmakers

Learn all aspects of the filmmaking process through hands-on training

Collaborate to develop, film, and produce a festival-worthy film

This program, made possible by Warner Bros. Discovery, continues to be a driving force in nurturing the next generation of creative leaders in Atlanta.

“NOCO 2024 is running like a dream. All of our 20 fellows are wholly engaged and enthusiastic. They show up early, stay late and come on off days to create muscle memory working with our professional video equipment. Along with film history, theory and hands-on training, our focus is on fear, resistance and vulnerability. They walked in as nervous strangers and have quickly become a fearless unit,” remarked Program Director, Paras Chaudhari.

Boosting Metro Atlanta’s Creative Economy

Georgia’s creative industries represent a significant portion of the state’s economy, generating $62.5 billion in economic impact and employing over 200,000 Georgians, according to the Georgia Council for the Arts and the Georgia Department of Economic Development. These industries include film, television, music, digital media, and more, contributing to both local and statewide economic growth. By training young filmmakers, providing them with advanced equipment, and offering employment opportunities, RE:IMAGINE is directly contributing to the growth and sustainability of Atlanta’s creative industries. These programs help retain talent within the region, encourage innovation, and support the broader economic ecosystem.

For more information about RE:IMAGINE’s summer programs and their impact on the local economy, please visit reimagineatl.com.