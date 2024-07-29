Event Recap: Indie Spotlight ‘Brutal Season’ Filmmaker Panel & Screening

Georgia Entertainment’s newest series, Indie Spotlight, kicked off with an unforgettable event highlighting the independent film Brutal Season on July 26th at the Tara Theatre. The evening began with an insightful panel discussion that offered a rare behind-the-scenes look at the indie filmmaking process. The panel included the film’s Writer & Director Gavin Fields, Producer and Actress Shelby Grady, Tony Award-winning Actor Shuler Hensley, and Gaffer Tom Festo.

Produced by Atlanta-based Lil Cowboy Films, Brutal Season marks their debut feature film. The 1940s neo-noir drama, set in 1948, centers around the Trouth family as they navigate a summer filled with tension, unexpected family reunions, and secrets. The film has received accolades at various festivals, including winning Best Ensemble Cast at the Phoenix Film Festival.

Lil Cowboy Films Co-Founder and Producer of Brutal Season Shelby Grady expressed her gratitude for the collaboration. “We couldn’t be more honored to kick off this series with Georgia Entertainment, who are pivotal in championing creative endeavors in our home state and have been so supportive of this film. We loved sharing insights into the filmmaking process with the community.”

The Indie Spotlight series was created with the intentional goal of promoting independent artists and creators in the state. It is the perfect addition to Georgia Entertainment’s existing events, the Unscripted Roadshow series and our Signature 100. To continue these efforts in the future, Georgia Entertainment will spotlight other creative areas including music, gaming, art, & more.

Brutal Season will be showing at The Tara Theatre from July 26th to August 2nd. To watch the preview and purchase tickets, visit here.

To collaborate with Georgia Entertainment on future Indie Spotlight events, contact us here.

Photo Credit: Kendall Haynes