Feature: “Mom, I can’t find any music for me” – Georgia Production Company Readies for Star Forest

Commentary by Genevieve LeDoux of Silver Comet Productions

For three years, I’ve been pretty tight-lipped about a project that’s been consuming my every waking moment. Today, I’m beginning to pull back the curtain on Star Forest – not just a show, not merely a virtual band, but an entire universe crafted from the ground up to revolutionize kids and family entertainment.

It began with a simple observation from my five-year-old: “Mom, I can’t find any music for me.” In that moment, the glaring void between “Baby Shark” and Top 40 hits became painfully obvious. I joke that this age group quickly moves from wanting Cocomelon to knowing about Cardi B overnight. We were failing an entire demographic – kids aged 5-8 – despite them being the fastest-growing market in music streaming. And so, the work, or better yet, play, began. Star Forest isn’t just filling this gap; it’s blasting it wide open.

What we’ve built with a small team is unprecedented:

1. A full album of genre-defying music that speaks to kids and parents alike.

2. A virtual band with deep, richly layered characters that rival any prime-time drama.

3. A mythological universe with its own sound, physics, creatures, and lore.

4. Fully animated music videos that push the boundaries of visual storytelling.

5. A narrative that weaves through every piece of content.

6. An audio department to tell all sorts of stories that sound and feel next level. These aren’t your typical kids’ podcasts.

7. Games. Small or epic. From Fortnite-like experiences to mobile games to RPGs. Games had to happen.

8. Low-fi music and videos to help kids chill out and vibe to- perfect for downtime, creating and learning.

8. A digital ecosystem designed to meet kids on every platform they inhabit.

And we’ve done it all independently, without major studio backing, proving that a small team with a big vision can move mountains.

Is this ambitious? Absolutely. Is it too much? Not even close.

We’re creating for Gen Alpha – the most informed, connected, and capable generation in history. These kids can access any information, play any song, or create entire worlds in Minecraft before breakfast. They’re dopamine drunk and overstimulated, yes, but also primed to change the world in ways we can barely imagine.

Star Forest isn’t just content; it’s a movement. We’re not just telling stories; we’re building a community. We’re not just making music; we’re composing the soundtrack for a generation that will reshape our world.

As we march towards our August launch, I’ll be sharing more about the Star Forest universe. This is an open invitation to my industry colleagues: join us in redefining what’s possible in children’s entertainment. Partnerships? Collabs? Let’s talk.

The future is here, it’s bright, and it’s teeming with possibility. Are you ready to step into the Forest?

We made magic happen. And I couldn’t be prouder. I can’t wait to share what this star-filled forest is all about.

Watch the preview of Star Forest here!

To find out more about Star Forest, visit Silver Comet Productions, and connect with Genevieve LeDoux on LinkedIn.