First-Ever White House Creator Economy Conference Set for August 2024

On Aug. 14, 2024, the White House’s Office of Digital Strategy in Washington, D.C., will hold its first-ever White House Creator Economy Conference (WHCEC). In a move that legitimizes what states across the country have cultivated and celebrated as they welcome film, television, gaming, and other digital media production players and facilities to their home turf, the White House’s conference puts a spotlight on the creative economy as a potent economic driver for communities in states across the country.

On Whitehouse.gov, the Office of Digital Strategy cited its intent to bring together industry professionals and digital creators to discuss the most pressing issues they face within the creative economy. Among them, fair pay, privacy, AI, mental health, and others. The conference will allow administration officials in attendance to hear firsthand from professionals whose work falls squarely within the creative economy and whose livelihoods revolve around it.

“This important event will serve to inform policy decisions on a broad scale, a move thatGeorgia Entertainment has found extremely productive and successful across the Peach State,” said Randy Davidson, CEO and Founder of Georgia Entertainment. “The more officials acknowledge and cultivate the creative economy and its impact on communities, lives, and families – locally in Georgia and now nationally at the White House level – the more we all harness the immense potential of an increasingly digital future in which the United States remains a clear leader.”

Application to attend the WHCEC is open here through Friday, July 12, 2024.