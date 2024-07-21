FIRST LOOK: James Franco and Tommy Lee Jones in Columbus shooting ‘The Razor’s Edge’

Columbus was the trend on social media last week as production around the city picked up for ‘The Razor’s Edge.’ James Franco and Oscar winner Tommy Lee Jones are leading the action thriller from producer Corey Large and filmmaker Demian Lichtenstein. At the most recent quarterly Columbus Film Office meeting, Co-producer Alexander Kane said the film would be shot in various locations throughout Columbus. He said two other projects are slated for Columbus following this production.

The movie originally was planned to be filmed in Vancouver and set in New Jersey. However, Kane and partner Mike Donovan of Workhorse Cinema worked to lure the film to the Peach State. Short videos and pictures have been making their rounds on social media. Columbus has been buzzing with sightings of the actors and the on location shoots.

Some of the scenes from the production were filmed at Bibb Mill which is where Georgia Entertainment’s Signature 100 event was held in September of 2023. (Recap) Stay tuned for more.