Francis Ford Coppola Opens Hotel for Filmmakers and Public in Georgia With On-Site Post-Production Facilities

Francis Ford Coppola has unveiled the latest collection to his travel portfolio, the All-Movie Hotel in Georgia’s Peachtree City, outside of Atlanta.

With 27 rooms and suites all designed by Coppola, the hotel also features a state-of-the-art production facility with two edit suites with laser projection and Meyer Sound 2.1 monitoring, two edit bays, offices, ADR recording room and a conference room.

Last year, Georgia’s film and television industry generated $4.3 billion. Peachtree is 15 minutes from Trilith Studios, where numerous Marvel projects have shot.

