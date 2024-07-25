FUBU to relaunch iconic brand during Atlanta Fashion Week 2024

The iconic brand FUBU, the collection renowned for its “For Us, By Us” ethos, is set to return stateside at Atlanta Fashion Week 2024. Featuring its Fall 2025 menswear and suits collections, FUBU will take center stage with a full runway presentation on Friday, October 4, 2024, at 8 PM.

The runway show on October 4th will feature FUBU’s reimagined classic pieces, infusing fresh energy and style into their 2024-25 collections and a special appearance by FUBUsuits. “We’re thrilled to share our new vision with the world,” said Carl Brown, President and co-founder of FUBU, The Collection and hotelFUBU.

“This collaboration with Atlanta Fashion Week marks a significant milestone for FUBU, bridging our iconic past with a vibrant future in fashion and beyond,” said Cecily Groves, VP of Brand Management and Licensing at FUBU and co-founder of hotelFUBU.

In addition to the highly anticipated runway show, FUBU will host a two-week FUBU ARCHIVE Art Gallery exhibit at Buckhead Art & Co. from October 7 to October 21, 2024. Curated by Team FUBU and Trap Music Museum, this exhibit will celebrate the brand’s rich history and its innovative future, launching at the pinnacle of Atlanta Fashion Week.

“The FUBU ARCHIVE gallery experience will showcase a multimedia presentation of legendary memories and milestones,” said Angela Watts, founder of Atlanta Fashion Week. “Creatively displayed, the gallery will offer visitors a unique insight into FUBU’s storied history, along with a sneak peek at the brand’s present and future directions. This collaboration with Atlanta Fashion Week, Buckhead Art & Co., Trap Music Museum and Uncommon Impact Studios represents a major milestone for FUBU, reintroducing the brand to a new generation of fashion and cultural enthusiasts.”

Atlanta Fashion Week 2024 is a five day cultural event from October 2 – 7, 2024, offering a comprehensive showcase of the latest trends and innovations in the fashion industry. The week will include exclusive runway shows, fashion presentations, and pop-up shops, alongside insightful panel discussions and an art exhibit opening. Designed to highlight the collections of both established designers and emerging talents, this event will attract industry professionals, influencers, and fashion enthusiasts from around the world.