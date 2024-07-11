Fulton County soars to #4 nationally for economic development projects in 2024

Fulton County, Georgia, has made a significant leap in the national Top 20 Best Counties in America rankings, moving from #11 last year to an impressive #4 this year among America’s top counties. To add to that, Fulton County has achieved the prestigious #1 position in the I-85 Corridor Report. These distinctions highlight the exceptional economic development, performance, and investment attraction in the County.

Site Selection Magazine, a leading source for insights on corporate real estate strategy and economic development, publishes the “Top 20 Best Counties in America” rankings in its July issue. This edition will also feature an in-depth I-85 Corridor Report that spotlights the best-performing counties in the region.

“We are honored to be named a leading county for economic development,” says Robb Pitts, Chairman, Fulton County Board of Commissioners. “We’ve worked hard to build a world-class and pro-business community. The recognition by Site Selection is a testament to the collaborative work of our partners at the State of Georgia, the region, and our 15 cities.”

The “Top 20 Best Counties in America” ranking highlights counties that excel in attracting major corporate facility investments, new recruitment, and job creation. Site Selection Magazine, published by Conway Data, Inc., utilized its proprietary Conway Data Project Database to evaluate all 3,142 counties in the United States based on new investments, further propelling Fulton County to its current standing as the #1 county in the Southeast and the only county in Georgia to make the top rankings.

“Diverse, well-educated talent and a collaborative ecosystem are fostering the growth of innovative industries such as tech and life sciences,” says Kristi Brigman, Deputy Commissioner of Global Commerce, Georgia Department of Economic Development. “Georgia’s partnership approach creates opportunities for companies across a variety of industries and sizes, and the state’s global gateways such as Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport facilitate access to U.S. and global markets.”

Recent major wins for Fulton County include high-profile companies such as Adobe, SK Battery America, Amazon Music, Cummins, Resia Manufacturing, Microsoft, GCI Restaurant Group, Mastercard, Newegg Commerce, Nike, PrizePicks, and Cargill. These projects span various sectors, including technology, manufacturing, and finance, strengthening the regional economy and creating a multitude of job opportunities for Georgians. Fulton County, the most populous in Georgia, is home to 15 distinct cities, including Atlanta.

“Metro Atlanta is built for business. Today we are the country’s sixth-largest region, and we continue to attract top talent as we grow. Businesses want to be where the talent is, so it makes sense that they keep choosing places like Fulton County,” says Katie Kirkpatrick, president and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “We share a strong ethos of collaboration in metro Atlanta – government, business, academia, and civic organizations rallying around the same goal of economic prosperity for all.”

“Moving up from #11 last year to #4 in the nation is a notable accomplishment. It’s an honor to receive this one-of-a-kind distinction from the leading site selection publication,” says Samir Abdullahi, Director of Economic Development and Select Fulton. “Select Fulton is the central hub for economic and workforce development services throughout Fulton County. Our mission revolves around cultivating new job prospects and investment opportunities across all our communities, and enhancing the quality of life of our residents and businesses.

Fulton County’s proactive approach in acquiring investments, fostering economic growth, and creating a conducive environment for business success has solidified its reputation as an economic powerhouse in the United States. Through strategic planning, collaborative efforts, and a commitment to innovation, Fulton County has emerged as a preferred destination for a diverse range of industries.

For more information on the rankings and the I-85 Corridor Report in the July issue of Site Selection Magazine: https://siteselection.com/. For more information about Select Fulton: https://selectfultoncounty.com/.