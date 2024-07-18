Georgia Entertainment 200 Spotlight: Patrick Avard, Chief Executive Officer, Level 77 Music

Georgia Entertainment recently released the names of the 200 Most Influential of Georgia’s Creative Industries. The individuals are highlighted in the bi-annual printed publication – Georgia Entertainment: The Creative Economy Journal. See the digital version. Our 200 Spotlight series showcases many of those that were included.

By Carol Badaracco Padgett, Senior Writer

Pioneering producer Patrick Avard, CEO of metro Atlanta-based Level 77 Music, an award-winning sync licensing, original composition, and production music company, was named to Georgia Entertainment’s 2024 inaugural list of the 200 Most Influential of Georgia’s Creative Industries.

The top 200 list appears in the summer/fall 2024 edition of The Creative Economy Journal, distributed in June at a special unveiling at Cinelease Studios – Three Ring, a full-service film production studio based in Covington, Georgia, outside downtown Atlanta.

“I’m honored to be on the list and to represent our young company in its work in the industry alongside established entertainment companies, legislators, industry leaders, and creative visionaries,” Avard says. “I was born and raised in Georgia, and it’s a very special place to me. So it’s extremely cool to be part of growing and expanding an entire global industry right from where I live.”

At the helm of Level 77 Music, Avard has led his team to sync and licensing placements for film, TV, and advertising. Level 77’s compositions have been used by media companies like ABC, CBS, NBC, ESPN, Fox Sports, Netflix, Showtime, and Hulu. In addition, Synchrony Bank, Marvel Entertainment, and Nissan use Avard and his team’s music in commercials.

Avard and his Level 77 Music team of producers, composers and engineers, in business for just three years, have won two industry-coveted Mark Awards from LA’s Production Music Association. They have also received four nominations from the UK’s Production Music Awards. In addition, Level 77 Music has memberships and affiliations with the Georgia Production Partnership (GPP); Production Music Association (PMA); and the International Production Music Group (IPMG).

“We are so proud of Patrick and the creative muscle and might his team has added to Georgia’s continually growing creative economy,” says Georgia Entertainment CEO and Founder Randy Davidson. “His dedicated involvement and leadership sealed his inclusion in our exclusive list.”

Avard’s companion company, New Level Music, produces high-profile custom cheer music which appears in hit series like Netflix’s CHEER, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and America’s Got Talent.

