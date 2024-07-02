Georgia Entertainment 200 Spotlight: Peter Bowden, President & CEO of Visit ColumbusGA

Georgia Entertainment recently released the names of the 200 Most Influential of Georgia’s Creative Industries. The individuals are highlighted in the bi-annual printed publication – Georgia Entertainment: The Creative Economy Journal. See the digital version. Our 200 Spotlight series showcases many of those that were included.

By Carol Badaracco Padgett, Senior Writer

Peter Bowden turned an early focus on broadcast, communication, public relations, sales and marketing, and advertising into a career with VisitColumbusGA in 1995. A lifelong resident of the tri-community area, he’s been generating and fortifying Columbus’ interests and involvement in tourism, film, the arts, and overall economic development ever since.

Bowden originally joined VisitColumbusGA, the state’s second largest city, as Olympic coordinator for the 1996 Olympic Games. Quickly, he was reassigned to the position of deputy director, overseeing the sales and marketing efforts of VisitColumbus. And by 2003, he was appointed president and CEO.

Today in the role, Bowden continues to coordinate the organization’s marketing and sales efforts, handles the Columbus Film Office, and manages brand promise for the Columbus Consolidated Government, where he’s responsible for a $1.8 million budget.

Of his role, his staff, and the city’s impact on the success of the Peach State’s creative economy, Bowden is continually amazed and engaged.

“I’d like to think that VisitColumbus and the Columbus Film Office have been early pioneers in the process of recognizing and [the]adoption of creating a film-friendly destination,” he says. Of the Peach State overall, he notes, “Its people, culture, rich history, diverse geography … I find it easy to create networks and friendships and relationships that overcome what other destinations might perceive as barriers or challenges – and how we can find common ground to get things done.”

When it comes to film in particular, the president and CEO notes, “We understood from the beginning the importance of taking a leadership role in identifying the assets that make the city and region ideal for film production. The private sector stepped up and created a $5 million local film fund to help incentivize and lure projects to the city.”

In addition, Columbus State University was one of the first to partner with the Georgia Film Academy, creating opportunities for careers in the industry. Searching out opportunities continues to this day for Bowden and his staff. As he says, “We’re still creating stretch goals for the team.”

Throughout his role, Bowden has served on boards for the Columbus Cultural Arts Alliance, as president of the Presidential Pathways Travel Association, president of the Georgia Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus, on the board of the Southeastern Tourism Society Advisory, and on the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Tourism Advisory Board, and others.

Looking back, Bowden credits mentor Carmen Cavezza as a strong influence, beginning with their work together during the planning and implementation of the Olympics in 1996, where Columbus served as the venue for women’s fast pitch softball.

“Carmen lead the Columbus ‘96 team, and his organization skills, leadership, and much more underscored the foundational values that I had grown up with,” Bowden says. “His example [of leadership]has often inspired me.”

