Georgia Entertainment 200 Spotlight: Robin Delmer, Partner, Co-Founder, and Co-CEO, Monarch Private Capital

By Carol Badaracco Padgett, Senior Writer

Robin Delmer champions the role of the arts in economic development. And when you ask him why, he gives a definite response: “Throughout my life I’ve been passionate about fostering creativity and innovation. Whether through my interest in music, involvement in film, supporting the High Museum, or backing the Atlanta Ballet, I’ve consistently worked to promote the growth and sustainability of creative industries.”

A visionary leader armed with a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, Delmer identifies tax equity and impact-related investment opportunities, introducing influential investors to projects across key sectors. Among them, renewable energy, affordable housing, and historic preservation – with film and entertainment standing out.

Through his leadership at Atlanta-based Monarch Private Capital, Delmer sees and then facilitates opportunities for investment and social impact to merge and flourish. And he works diligently to make the most of the union, shaping a more vibrant, inclusive, and prosperous Creative Economy in the process.

“Leveraging my skills, resources, and network, I’ve created opportunities, advocated for supportive policies, and championed the arts in economic development,” he describes of his work.

Georgia’s entertainment industry has provided Delmer an ample influx of avenues to use his expertise and make the Peach State stronger in the process. But its more than business for him, it’s fueled by a personal passion for the creative entertainment industry.

“The state has a diverse range of physical landscapes, from busy urban environments to picturesque rural settings, offering filmmakers and creatives a wide array of filming locations,” Delmer notes. “Georgia is also known for cutting-edge stages and studios, exemplified by the recently completed Assembly Atlanta.”

The Peach State’s talent pool gets Delmer’s praise, as well.

“Georgia is home to a talented pool of professionals – actors, directors, writers, and technicians – who enrich the vibrant creative scene,” he says. “Combined with competitive tax incentives and supportive infrastructure, Georgia [is]a prime destination for creative endeavors.”

From rich cultural heritage and historic landmarks to Southern hospitality, community, and scenic natural beauty in the mountains and on the coastline – ideal for the sport of golf that he loves — Georgia is a place Delmer and his family are proud to call home.

When asked who has influenced him greatly and helped him do the most for Georgia’s Creative Economy, Delmer says, “I’m grateful for the guidance and mentorship of several individuals — Maryann Hughes (Disney), Mark Lazarus (formerly with Turner, now NBCUniversal), and Hilton Howell (Gray TV/Assembly Atlanta). Their insights into tax credits, particularly in the film industry, have been invaluable throughout my career.”

He adds, “Their deep sense of purpose and commitment to making a positive difference in the world inspire me. I strive to pay their wisdom forward by empowering and uplifting others in their creative endeavors.”

