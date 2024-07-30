Georgia Entertainment 200 Spotlight: Walker Dalton, Executive Director, Savannah Regional Film Commission

Georgia Entertainment recently released the names of the 200 Most Influential of Georgia’s Creative Industries. The individuals are highlighted in the bi-annual printed publication – Georgia Entertainment: The Creative Economy Journal. See the digital version. Our 200 Spotlight series showcases many of those that were included.

By Carol Badaracco Padgett, Senior Writer

“The creative world here is full of massive potential.” That’s what Walker Dalton says about Georgia’s entertainment industry and its creative community.

Today, from his position as executive director of the Savannah Regional Film Commission in Savannah, Georgia, Dalton continues to revel in this ever-present potential, saying, “It’s exciting to hear about music, e-sports, live broadcasts and, of course, movies – all in one holistic mindset.”

The Peach State’s magnetic creative force, described so well by Dalton, is what drew him to Georgia from LA in 2018 – where he had worked in professional television production and photography for 20 years.

His projects there included starting as a photo editor on Saban’s Power Rangers to producing photoshoots for ABC, NBC, and Disney. While at NBC, he moved into producing the Emmy Award-winning Jay Leno’s Garage, a web series that went on to become a broadcast reality show for seven seasons on CNBC.

Next, the coastal campus of the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) in Savannah, Georgia, prompted Dalton to move cross-country. Enticed by the world-class creative projects incubating at the university, he relocated to head up documentary film and fashion at SCAD before moving into his role directing the efforts of the Savannah Regional Film Commission.

From the get-go, Dalton found a creative synergy in Georgia that fashioned itself into “home.”

“I was delighted to find that other industry professionals were making the move here,” he notes. “I felt my experience was welcomed, along with efforts to help make the Savannah region a leader in the entertainment industry.” He adds, “I love the weather – including the summers – the people, the food, and the opportunities on the horizon.”

Of the creative collision of arts and ideals present in the Peach State, Dalton says, “The idea that these forces can work together to advocate and support one another is motivating and beneficial for people [in their]day-to-day economic lives. This is unique to Georgia, with so many goal-focused creatives in one place coming from all over the world.”

Relentlessly passionate about the art of filmmaking to this day, Dalton is a strong advocate for every type of project, from the small independents to the big-budget films coming out of studios.

“Being in the service of creativity is a privilege,” as he puts it. “It’s hard to describe how all these functions of art, mechanics, talent, and ideas really come together, but [they do], and that’s the magic that I love being part of.”

When asked about those who have most deeply influenced his career, Dalton says there were many. Then he notes, “This feels like an obvious name, but Jay Leno really allowed me to express myself and [he]supported – and challenged – my ideas. He trusted me with important people and a brand that is beloved by millions of fans. The knowledge I gained in that garage will serve me for the rest of my life.”

Bringing his work full circle to Georgia and the growth of the Creative Economy, Dalton adds, “I come from a creative producing background, so having a little bit of imagination and knowing the work helps [in understanding]the needs – and helps keep the work flowing to the benefit of everyone.”

Georgia Entertainment: The Creative Economy Journal