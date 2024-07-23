Georgia Entertainment at TIFF: Festival unveils star-studded lineup of Galas and Special Presentations

The 49th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival is set to dazzle audiences with this year’s lineup of 63 films from the Gala sponsored by Dyson, and Special Presentations programs.

(Georgia Entertainment’s ‘From Script to Screen’ program will produce multiple activations at TIFF. Details will be announced next week. Contact us for information.)

In addition to films from directors Jacques Audiard, Edward Berger, Gia Coppola, Mike Leigh, Morgan Neville, Walter Salles, Athina Rachel Tsangari, and Jia Zhang-Ke to name a few, this year’s films are also bringing many of the world’s most beloved stars to the TIFF red carpet, including Amy Adams, Riz Ahmed, Cate Blanchett, Andrea Bocelli, Will Ferrell, Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Alicia Vikander, Pharrell Williams, and Robbie Williams amongst many others over the 11 days of the Festival.

The Gala and Special Presentations programmes are recognized for celebrating the very best of contemporary cinema across all genres and styles, from all corners of the world. With films coming from 25 countries, including 29 sales titles, TIFF promises audiences a cinematic feast that highlights the talent and versatility of the world’s most gifted directors, actors, musicians, animators, and creative artists.

Galas 2024 (in alphabetical order)

*Previously announced

Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe Cosima Spender | UK

World Premiere

Better Man Michael Gracey | USA

Canadian Premiere

Don’t Let’s Go to the Dogs Tonight Embeth Davidtz | South Africa

Canadian Premiere

Sales Title

*Eden Ron Howard | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title

*Elton John: Never Too Late R.J. Cutler, David Furnish | USA

World Premiere

*Harbin Woo Min-ho | South Korea

World Premiere

Meet the Barbarians Julie Delpy | France

International Premiere

Sales Title

*Nutcrackers David Gordon Green | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title

Oh, Canada Paul Schrader | USA

North American Premiere

Sales Title

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Thom Zimny | USA

World Premiere

*Superboys of Malegaon Reema Kagti | India

World Premiere

*The Deb Rebel Wilson | Australia

World Premiere

Sales Title

The Friend Scott McGehee, David Siegel | USA

International Premiere

Sales Title

The Penguin Lessons Peter Cattaneo | Spain/United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title

The Return Uberto Pasolini | Italy/United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title

The Shrouds David Cronenberg | Canada/France

North American Premiere

Sales Title

*The Wild Robot Chris Sanders | USA

World Premiere

Unstoppable William Goldenberg | USA

World Premiere

Will & Harper Josh Greenbaum | USA

International Premiere

Special Presentations 2024 (in alphabetical order)

*Previously announced

40 Acres R.T. Thorne | Canada

World Premiere

All of You William Bridges | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title

All We Imagine as Light Payal Kapadia | France/India/Netherlands/Luxembourg

Canadian Premiere

Anora Sean Baker | USA

Canadian Premiere

Bird Andrea Arnold | United Kingdom

Canadian Premiere

Bring Them Down Christopher Andrews | Ireland/Belgium

World Premiere

Can I Get A Witness? Ann Marie Fleming | Canada

World Premiere

Carnival is Over Fernando Coimbra | Brazil/Portugal

World Premiere

Sales Title

Caught by the Tides Jia Zhang-Ke | China

North American Premiere

Conclave Edward Berger | USA/United Kingdom

International Premiere

Emilia Pérez Jacques Audiard | France/USA/Mexico

Canadian Premiere

Hard Truths Mike Leigh | United Kingdom/Spain

World Premiere

Harvest Athina Rachel Tsangari | United Kingdom

North American Premiere

Sales Title

Heretic Scott Beck, Bryan Woods | Canada

World Premiere

I’m Still Here Walter Salles | Brazil/France

North American Premiere

I, the Executioner Ryoo Seung-wan | South Korea

North American Premiere

*K-Pops Anderson .Paak | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title

Love in the Big City E.oni | South Korea

World Premiere

Sales Title

Millers in Marriage Edward Burns | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title

Misericordia Alain Guiraudie | Spain/Portugal/France

Canadian Premiere

*Nightbitch Marielle Heller | USA

World Premiere

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl Rungano Nyoni | Zambia/United Kingdom/Ireland

North American Premiere

Piece by Piece Morgan Neville | USA

International Premiere

Quisling – The Final Days Erik Poppe | Norway

International Premiere

Sales Title

Relay David Mackenzie | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title

*Rez Ball Sydney Freeland | USA

World Premiere

Riff Raff Dito Montiel | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title

Rumours Guy Maddin, Evan Johnson, Galen Johnson | Canada/Germany

North American Premiere

Sharp Corner Jason Buxton | Canada/Ireland

World Premiere

Sales Title

*Shepherds Sophie Deraspe | Canada/France

World Premiere

Sales Title

Sketch Seth Worley | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title

The Assessment Fleur Fortuné | United Kingdom/Germany/USA

World Premiere

Sales Title

The Cut Sean Ellis | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Sales Title

The End Joshua Oppenheimer | Denmark/UK

Canadian Premiere

The Fire Inside Rachel Morrison | USA

World Premiere

The Girl with the Needle Magnus von Horn | Denmark/Poland/Sweden

North American Premiere

The Last Showgirl Gia Coppola | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title

*The Life of Chuck Mike Flanagan | USA

World Premiere

Sales Title

The Order Justin Kurzel | Canada/USA

North American Premiere

The Piano Lesson Malcolm Washington | USA

International Premiere

*We Live in Time John Crowley | United Kingdom/France

World Premiere

Went Up the Hill Samuel Van Grinsven | New Zealand/Australia

World Premiere

Sales Title

Without Blood Angelina Jolie | USA/Italy

World Premiere

Sales Title

Young Werther José Avelino Gilles Corbett Lourenço | Canada

World Premiere

Sales Title