Georgia Entertainment PR Alliance (GEPRA) Launches “SHOWBIZ and TELL” Podcast Covering the Business of Entertainment

The Georgia Entertainment Public Relations Alliance (GEPRA) today announced the launch of a new podcast, “SHOWBIZ and TELL,” which will tell the success stories behind the vibrant and growing business of the entertainment industry in the state of Georgia and beyond.

The GEPRA team will host the “SHOWBIZ and TELL” podcast monthly, beginning June 2024. The series will launch featuring a conversation with Todd Harris, CEO of Skillshot Media and Ghost Gaming. Harris discusses the evolution of the gaming industry, highlighting how gaming has surpassed the film industry in global revenue and is now larger than film, TV, and music combined.

The new podcast is available in video or audio format at www.gepra.net/podcast and is also available across GEPRA’s social media channels (@_SHOWBIZandTELL). Future episodes will share experiences from sets, stages, screens, and concert halls about how the business of entertainment works.

Guests are encouraged to bring something to “show and tell” to kick off each episode. Harris “showed” a copy of the first video game he developed, Global Agenda, and “told” how it symbolized the transition of his career from B2B software into gaming and esports.

“As Georgia’s entertainment industry continues to expand, the “SHOWBIZ and TELL” podcast will showcase the stories and adventures behind the success,” said GEPRA member and podcast co-host Melissa Sanders. “Each “SHOWBIZ and TELL” episode will feature compelling conversation with a different business owner about how their place in the industry came to be, putting a spotlight on the decisions and business acumen that led them there.”

Those interested in being a guest should contact Melissa Sanders or Elise Riley at showbizandtell@gmail.com.