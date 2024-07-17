Georgia Entertainment’s Indie Spotlight Series: ‘Brutal Season’ Filmmaker Panel & Screening at Historic Tara Theatre on July 26th

Georgia Entertainment has announced the launch of its newest series, Indie Spotlight, with an event featuring independent film ‘Brutal Season’ on July 26th at 7 PM at the Tara Theatre. The evening will begin with a panel discussion featuring the film’s Writer & Director Gavin Fields, Producer and actress Shelby Grady, and Tony Award-winning actor Shuler Hensley.

“We have supported independent artists in Georgia since our founding and we are excited to highlight these creatives in a dedicated and ongoing series,” said Rosa Waite, Georgia Entertainment’s Director of Creative Operations. “Most creatives are independent – filmmakers, writers, gaming developers, musicians and others. Indies are an essential part of building and sustaining the creative economy Georgia. We couldn’t have asked for better collaborators to kick off the Indie Spotlight initiative than with Georgia’s own Shelby and Gavin.”

Produced by the Atlanta-based company Lil Cowboy Films, ‘Brutal Season’ marks their debut feature film. The 1940s neo-noir drama premiered in 2022 at Fantastic Fest, North America’s largest genre festival. It has since been screened at various festivals including Chattanooga, Fargo, NewFilmmakers LA, and Phoenix, where it won Best Ensemble Cast. The film was released by 1091 Pictures in October 2023.

Set in 1948, Brutal Season centers around the Trouth family, facing no income and the hottest summer on record. When their estranged son inexplicably returns, the apartment is full again – but is it big enough for the gambling, trauma, and substantial life insurance policy that comes in his wake?

“Huge thanks to the Georgia Entertainment team for partnering with us on this event,” said Brutal Season Producer Shelby Grady. “We’re looking forward to bringing the film community together for a peek behind the scenes at the indie filmmaking process.”

Brutal Season will be showing at The Tara Theatre from July 26th to August 2nd. To watch the preview and purchase tickets, visit here.