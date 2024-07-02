Georgia’s Thriving Film Industry on Display at Sundance and Cannes Film Festival

For years now, Georgia has been a force in the film industry, with hundreds of TV shows and films produced in the peach state. According to the Economic Impact Study of Georgia’s Entertainment Industry Tax Credit, production spending in Georgia grew by more than 17 percent each year from 2001 to 2023, creating a $29.65 billion economic impact on Georgia’s economy and supporting $12.2 billion in wages in the past five years alone.

With this type of growth and impact, Georgia is at the forefront of places to bring production. This was evident from the representation from filmmakers in Georgia present at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival and the Cannes Film Festival.

“Going outside of Georgia to attend two of the big five festivals like Cannes and Sundance is very important for filmmakers, film commissioners, and others with a vested interest in filmmaking,” said Randy Davidson, CEO and founder of Georgia Entertainment. “These festivals represent a qualified audience—people who have paid a lot of money to travel there and are serious about the industry.”

