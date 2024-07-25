Jazz Matters 8th Annual Summer Concert at the Wren’s Nest Honoring Dante’s Down the Hatch

The 8th annual Jazz Matters at the Wren’s Nest summer concert, set for Friday, July 26th, 2024, will pay tribute to Dante’s Down the Hatch, the country’s longest-standing jazz club that ceased operations in 2014. Among Atlanta’s various jazz venues, none rival the iconic status of Dante’s, renowned for hosting jazz performances six nights a week for over forty years at its Underground and Buckhead locations.

The concert aims to revive the nostalgic music and memories of that era, featuring performances reminiscent of Dante’s resident bands like The Paul Mitchell Trio and The John Robertson Trio, along with other artists who graced its stage. Special performances will include Edwin Williams & Friends and singer/actor Tony Hightower. Edwin Williams, the founder of Jazz Matters Inc, performed as the acoustic bass player at Dante’s for more than 23 years.

Who: Edwin Williams-founder of Jazz Matters, the Paul Mitchell Trio, Tony Highwater

What: Media interview to explore the history and significance of Jazz Matters as a nonprofit organization along with the legacy of Dante’s Down the Hatch.

When: Friday, June 26th at 7:30pm

Where: The Wren’s Nest- 1050 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA 30310