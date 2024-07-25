Landing Sundance 2027: In this process, let’s have no regrets

Commentary by Randy Davidson, CEO and Founder of Georgia Entertainment

In all my conversations about Sundance, I privately believed that no other city had a real chance of getting the festival to move out of Utah. Despite the festival’s issues with disgruntled Park City residents and other challenges faced in Utah, I was convinced those would be resolved, leading to a long-term deal for the festival to stay put, until now…

With new information, my personal opinion has changed. Atlanta now has a real shot, and the selection committee has made it clear that cities outside Utah are equally considered despite Utah’s home-field advantage. According to one insider, Sundance is open to factors like the absence of snow, exploring different times of the year, and providing a more spread-out experience for festival attendees within a city.

I believe this puts Atlanta in the driver’s seat. Sundance can thrive and grow in Georgia. The independent film scene represents the future, and nowhere is better prepared for this growth than Atlanta.

It has been inspiring to speak with officials from Savannah and Athens, along with those in Atlanta, after the final six were chosen. Despite not being selected to move forward, each city has offered congratulatory comments and support for Atlanta. That’s the Georgia way.

Jeff Montgomery in Athens: “With Atlanta being one of the six finalists remaining in contention, we absolutely are fully supportive of their efforts and hopeful that they are able to bring the Sundance Film Festival to Georgia.”

Walker Dalton of the Savannah Regional Film Commissioned: “Savannah was honored to be part of the of the process but now we’re focused on making Atlanta the home for Sundance!”

Lee Thomas of the Georgia Film Office: “Atlanta being selected as one of the finalist cities is a testament to Georgia’s leading role in the film industry. Georgia is a global filming destination and includes a strong independent filmmaker community, with 55 independent films shot in the state in Fiscal Year 2023. We have the complete package – from hotel space to venues to the workforce needed – to welcome the thousands of visitors this festival would bring. We are very appreciative to Sundance that Atlanta is being considered as the host for this preeminent festival.”

This is the next chapter as we continue as the creative, cultural and entertainment capital of the world. Hosting Sundance in Atlanta in 2027, following the World Cup in 2026, would further cement Georgia’s leadership in economic development, tourism, and the convergence of entertainment.

As the selection process continues, I’m hopeful that Governor Kemp and other statewide and national elected leaders will join to actively participate, advocate and explore additional incentives to land Sundance.

Regardless of what happens, Georgia has won already. The process has affirmed our creative industries’ role in Georgia’s mutual fund economy. Georgia will remain the leading place for creatives to thrive into the future. However, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity. Let’s have no regrets.

The Sundance Institute is conducting a survey to gauge Georgia residents’ sentiment about potentially hosting the festival in 2027 and future years. They also want to assess the likelihood of attendance and engagement. Your participation is anonymous.

Please take a moment to complete the survey and share it with your network and organizations.