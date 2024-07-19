Macon Film Festival Announces Industry Workshops for 2024 Programming

The Macon Film Festival (MFF) is excited to announce expanded 2024 programming which will include educational workshops that focus on various aspects of the business of filmmaking. There will be three workshops sponsored by Film Macon including: ‘A Morning with Film Macon,’ ‘Legal Lens: Navigating the Law in Filmmaking,’ and ‘An Introduction to Film Publicity and Social Media Campaigns’ which will be offered through various partnerships with professional organizations and individuals on Aug. 17 and Aug. 18.

The festival’s workshops includes the following:

‘A Morning with Film Macon’ with the Macon Film Commission will be held on Aug. 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at the Grand Opera House in the Reception Room located at 651 Mulberry Street in Macon. The interactive session will be presented by Aaron Buzza, the Macon Film Commissioner for Film Macon and Senior VP and COO of Visit Macon. He will introduce the community, share more about Macon’s rich film history and provide filmmakers an opportunity to share what would be most helpful to them as they look to film in communities like Macon. The workshop will include a complimentary breakfast biscuit bar from H&H Soul Food Restaurant. The workshop is available to visiting filmmakers only.

‘Legal Lens: Navigating the Law in Filmmaking’ is a free public film legal workshop in collaboration with law firm Arnall Golden Gregory LLP (AGG) and will be held on Aug. 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Mercer Music at Capricorn, Studio B. Members of the Entertainment and Sports Law Team including Beth Moore, Michelle Davis and Chase Ogletree will host an insightful discussion on preserving the chain of title for filmmakers. This conversation will explore the critical role of copyrights, contracts and legal counsel in securing rights to various film elements, including source materials, talent, locations, product placements and music. Special emphasis will be placed on the challenges and opportunities presented by artificial intelligence and emerging technologies in the filmmaking process.

‘An Introduction to Film Publicity and Social Media Campaigns’ is a free public marketing and public relations workshop in collaboration with Georgia-based marketing and PR firm Rhythm Communications. The event will be held on Aug. 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Mercer Music at Capricorn, Studio B. Team members will arm filmmakers with the tools and the mindset for launching a new film in one’s local marketplace. The workshop will include a basic messaging and positioning exercise, a press release template to launch one’s film to the local media, basic media training, a template for a film lookbook for fundraising and the tools for developing a simple social media campaign.

“Our expanded programming for the 2024 Macon Film Festival will not only entertain, but also educate aspiring filmmakers and enthusiasts alike,” MFF Board President Justin Andrews said. “Through our carefully curated educational workshops focusing on technical, legal and public relations and marketing, we aim to provide invaluable insights and resources that empower individuals to navigate the intricate landscape of the film industry with confidence and creativity.”

Georgia has had a long and distinguished history of filmmaking that began as early as 1912, and the Central Georgia region has been the location of choice for a number of film & TV projects. Macon is one of Georgia’s three Fall Line Cities and has a unique geography of rolling hills and flat plains making it an ideal location for film production. In addition to its natural resources, Macon is also home to 5,500 National Register historic structures in 11 historic districts. Amazing architecture, multiple industrial locations, a large local talent pool, affordability, and true southern hospitality make Macon a great location for filmmaking. The Macon Film Commission is here to act as a liaison to filmmakers looking to use the Central Georgia region as a potential location. To learn more about Film Macon please visit www.maconfilmcommission.com/.

To engage with any of the educators/trainers one-on-one from the workshops, filmmakers will have the opportunity to arrange follow up conversations and meetings. Due to limited seating, please visit maconfilmfestival.com to register for the available workshops.