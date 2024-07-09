Minneapolis Offers $2 million A Year to Host the Sundance Film Festival

The city of Minneapolis is vying for the chance to host the Sundance Film Festival in 2027 and beyond, and has pledged $2 million in annual support to back it up.

“With our thriving arts and entertainment scene, diverse cultural heritage and passionate film community, Minneapolis is the ideal backdrop for the Sundance Film Festival,” said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey in a news release. “There is no city that embraces the arts quite like we do — and Minneapolis already has a long history of supporting independent filmmakers and their art of storytelling. Sundance would be a welcome addition to our theater community, and we’re excited to throw our hat in the ring to host this world-renowned festival.”

In April, Sundance organizers announced they were looking for a new location for the festival, which has called Utah home since its founding in 1985. The festival has faced leadership and sponsorship problems as well as declining attendance in recent years. The Minneapolis City Council unanimously moved to bid for the festival and the city submitted its proposal on June 21.

