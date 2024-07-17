Savannah could become the new host city for Sundance Film Festival

New documents reveal Savannah’s bid to host one of the world’s most well-known independent film festivals…

WTOC obtained a copy of the Request for Proposal Savannah Economic Development Authority officials sent to the Sundance Institute. It touts the city’s growth, hospitality industry, existing art/entertainment spaces, and experience with similar events like St. Patrick’s Day plus the SCAD Savannah Film Festival. The bid also includes special events permitting and support incentives for Sundance, which the document says has a combined value of $280,000 annually…

In his support letter, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, says the city’s values align with Sundance’s noting “as a home for creative talent and a city with a rich history in filmmaking, we recognize the invaluable contributions that Sundance makes to the global arts community.”

See more at WTOC.