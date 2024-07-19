Mega film studio Shadowbox Studios to bring Gold Coast screen industry

Councillors have today backed international powerhouse Shadowbox Studios as the preferred proponent to deliver a state-of-the-art screen production facility that will support thousands of jobs on the Gold Coast.

The major studio developer and operator, with locations in the London and Atlanta metro areas, has proposed the construction of up to 10 sound stages, workshops, office spaces, a backlot, and training facilities, on the City-owned site in Yatala.

It is expected the new film studio could contribute approximately $195 million towards the economy each year once complete.

Negotiations will now commence with Shadowbox Studios on the use of the City-owned land at 396 Stanmore Road, Yatala.

The arrangement will comprise a development lease to permit Shadowbox Studios to develop a 22ha site, followed by a long-term operational lease.

“This is such an exciting opportunity for the Gold Coast and will cement our position as one of the most sought-after filming destinations in Australia,” Mayor Tom Tate said.

“It is vital we work to support the continued growth of the screen industry, creating jobs for our families and boosting our regional and visitor economies.”

“Here on the Gold Coast we have put in the hard yards to make our city a place film makers want to come to while also supporting and growing local skills. This is the game-changer we needed.”

“We are thrilled to expand the footprint of Shadowbox Studios’ premier production facilities to the Gold Coast,” said Peter Rumbold, Chief Executive Officer of Shadowbox Studios.

“As the local screen industry continues to grow, Shadowbox looks forward to hosting first class film and television productions and fostering substantial job creation for the region through our studio-run, industry-certified crew training program.

“We’d like to thank Mayor Tate and the Council for this opportunity and are excited to continue our work together to make this vision a reality.”

Phase 1 of the proposal includes up to 6 sound stages, workshop, office building, backlot and outdoor filming space that are expected to be operational in 2028.

The Phase 2 future expansion – in response to market demand – may include an additional 4 sound stages, workshop and office space.

The project is expected to generate more than 1000 jobs during construction and 3400 direct and indirect jobs once both phases are operational.