South Fulton Arts kicks off ‘Power of 10’, $10, 10-week campaign beginning July 10

Celebrating 20 years of serving its community, South Fulton Arts (SFA) this week announced the kickoff of its $10 ‘Power of 10’ crowdfunding campaign to help support its “Pay What You Want” ticket structure and ongoing arts programming. SFA is also opening its annual applications for the 2025 CREATE Partner Program.

Each year, SFA’s strategic partnerships increase access to high-quality, free arts programming for South Fulton County and Metro Atlanta residents and communities. Through these successful, annual partnerships — including artists, teaching artists, schools, and nonprofits — SFA collaborates, connects, and provides seed funding to bring artist-inspired projects to life. These initiatives include free live theater and music performances, festivals, art exhibits, workshops, and more, which all take place at participating partner venues throughout South Fulton County.

“Our CREATE partners are at the heart of what we do. Their extraordinary, and often unsung, talent is what fuels our mission of ‘connecting and engaging communities through the arts,’” said South Fulton Arts Executive Director Jennifer Bauer-Lyons. “Each year at this time we open applications for the next generation of creatives to engage and thrive through our unique partnership program. In tandem, we are inviting the community to give with a simple, single $10 donation for a lifetime of arts and entertainment in return.”

POWER OF 10 CAMPAIGN

For 10 weeks beginning today (July 10), SFA is seeking $10 gifts from patrons and arts lovers all around Metro-Atlanta. Throughout the 10-week campaign, SFA will offer weekly trivia, giveaways and more through its social media channels on Facebook and Instagram.

‘Power of 10’ Campaign begins today, July 10

$10 crowdfunding campaign (small gifts of $10)

10-week campaign (through September 18)

‘CREATE’ PARTNER PROGRAM APPLICATIONS NOW OPEN

Being a partner with South Fulton Arts means receiving its dedication to cultivating long-term relationships as well as providing functional resources. Through CREATE, SFA facilitates vital connections between artists, organizations and schools, and provides mentors and pro-bono consulting to address the individual needs of artists and partner organizations. Applications and nominations for 2025 are now available here:

POTENTIAL ‘CREATE’ PARTNERSHIPS:

Arts Organizations — SFA supports the development of new work through financial resources and by functional resources — such as creatives, marketing tools, and consultants. Nonprofit organizations serving South Fulton County may apply.

Arts Education — Through its partnerships with schools, SFA provides financial and functional resources for educational programming or projects, as well as resources including student project ideas, volunteer program materials, and more. Schools in South Fulton County may apply.

Artists — SFA employs emerging and professional artists for its programming in the South Fulton County region, which includes South Atlanta, Chattahoochee Hills, College Park, City of South Fulton, East Point, Fairburn, Hapeville, Palmetto, and Union City.

SOUTH FULTON ARTS COMMUNITY IMPACT

South Fulton Arts (formerly South Fulton Institute) was founded in 2005. Over its 20 years, it has evolved and grown significantly. In 2023 alone, SFA partnered with 90 artists and organizations to bring 220 engagements to more than 19,000 audience members across 18 venues.

Since 2021, under the leadership of Executive Director Jennifer Bauer-Lyons, SFA has achieved:

Number of Engagements: 591 programs and partner events

programs and partner events Number of Schools and Students Impacted: 8,164 students at 8 South Fulton Schools.

Number Audience Members: 43,388 (and growing)