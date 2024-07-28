Teamsters, Basic Crafts Reach Tentative Deal With Studios Just Before July 31 Contract Expiration

It was getting a little too close to the deadline for comfort, but the Teamsters and the studios have a deal. After a long final sprint of talks that had more than a few executives and labor leaders on edge, Teamsters Local 399 announced just before midnight Saturday that the Hollywood Basic Crafts and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers reached an agreement. A tentative agreement that is. A tentative agreement that sources on both sides confirm, but are keeping the details very closer for now to the proverbial chest.

“After a long last 48-hours, we are proud to report that ALL Hollywood Basic Crafts Locals have reached a tentative agreement with the AMPTP late this evening,” the Lindsay Dougherty-led Local 399 said late on July 27. “The basic crafts spent today working closely with our member-led negotiating committees to finalize a deal with the AMPTP that we can now say is being unanimously recommended by our member-led bargaining committees.” See more at Deadline.