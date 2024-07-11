Lt. Governor Burt Jones Announces Workforce Development Opportunities with Shadowbox, TCSG, & Champ Bailey

Today, Lt. Governor Burt Jones announced a series of workforce opportunity public service announcements. Lt. Governor Jones worked with NFL Hall of Famer Champ Bailey, the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG), Shadowbox Studios and other stakeholders to develop this three-part series with a goal of bringing awareness to workforce opportunities across the state.

“I want to thank Champ, TCSG, Shadowbox Studios, and everyone else who was involved with this initiative, from start to finish,” said Lt. Governor Burt Jones. “We recognize that attending a traditional four-year college as a road to employment isn’t for everyone. I prioritized the creation of these PSAs because Georgians should and need to be aware of workforce development opportunities like those offered by the Technical College System of Georgia, Georgia’s College and Career Academies and private-public partnerships. We look forward to highlighting more private-public partnerships and their efforts across the state. Developing and growing Georgia’s workforce is a top priority, and I am hopeful that awareness efforts like these will highlight the options Georgians have as they look to develop skills and enter our workforce.”

“I want to thank Lt. Governor Burt Jones for inviting me to join him to bring awareness to this critical initiative,” said Champ Bailey. “I’ve had the privilege of working with him and my home state, Georgia, in highlighting new opportunities for our residents to join the workforce. Bridging the gap between education and employment in Georgia through state-led development programs is essential for economic growth. By enhancing vocational training, internships, and job placement services, we equip graduates with practical skills and real-world experience. These initiatives foster a seamless transition from school to work, ensuring a skilled, adaptable, and competitive workforce for the state’s future.”

To view the PSAs, click the links below:

Brushstrokes of Opportunity: WorkSource Georgia

Dreams Beyond the Screen: College and Career Academies

Lights, Camera, Opportunity!: Shadowbox/Backlot Academy Program

