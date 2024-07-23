Trilith Institute Expands Portfolio of Innovative Initiatives and Educational Opportunities for Aspiring Writers and Creators

Trilith Institute, a 501(c)(3) developing the next generation of great storytellers, continues to further its mission to create a complete entertainment ecosystem in Georgia by ramping up its initiatives and educational opportunities. Founded under the Trilith brand, the non-profit is adding a robust fall slate of semester-length professional education courses to develop and advance writers and content creators. The new academic classes, available virtually and in person at Trilith Studios Production Centre, begin on September 3. In addition, it has launched an Emerging Creative Residency Program (ECR) for aspiring writers and directors. Applications for the 2025 ECR will open later this year.

“Storytellers are fundamental to the entertainment industry. While Georgia’s film and television production business has seen a remarkable $4 billion boom, our state’s entertainment industry remains incomplete,” says Jeffrey Stepakoff, President and CEO of Trilith Institute. “We continue to send our writers out of state because we do not have a full entertainment ecosystem here. Trilith Institute is building a new model to retain our writers and creative class by fostering their development and providing them with crucial access. These new professional courses join our roster of innovative initiatives, including our ongoing workshops, Emerging Creative Residency Program, Writers Room of Georgia, and Script to Screen Summer Camp, reinforcing our commitment and mission as champions of creative expression.”

The non-profit will offer seven professional courses for aspiring film and TV writers and creators, with others in development. The initial block will run from September to December. Enrollment is now open at TrilithInstitute.org, and pricing ranges from $250 to $1,500 per class. Instructors are seasoned industry professionals, and current offerings include:

The organization has also implemented the Emerging Creative Residency Program. The initiative allows aspiring writers and directors to live, learn, and create with Trilith Institute. Selected individuals receive housing at the Town of Trilith and production funding to create their work while accessing Trilith Institute’s resources and partners to gain hands-on experience with the best-in-class resources and training.

Another unique program that recently launched is the Writers Room of Georgia, which offers members unparalleled access to industry professionals through exclusive workshops, mentorship programs, and job opportunities. This collective is not just a community but a gateway to the industry, fostering a culture of collaboration, creativity, and professional growth. The Writers Room offers a supportive network and a wealth of resources to elevate the craft and advance filmmaking careers in Georgia.

In addition to the new academic courses, Trilith Institute will continue to offer regular workshops for writers and creators. These sessions are available on a first-come, first-served basis and typically reach capacity quickly. The education slate also includes youth programming, such as the Script to Screen Summer Camp Series. The initiative allows students in grades 6-12 to write, produce, and edit original films under the guidance of industry experts. Fall and winter youth sessions will be announced soon.