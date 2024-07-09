Tyler Perry and Others Comment on Paramount Skydance Deal.

Major Hollywood players celebrated the Paramount-Skydance deal, calling the sale “a win for the industry” and a “match made in movie heaven.”

Assuming the deal is approved by regulators and completed, David Ellison’s Skydance will acquire Shari Redstone’s majority stake in National Amusements, which in turn would secure control of Paramount, the owner of the Paramount film and TV studios, Paramount+, CBS, and cable channels like Nickelodeon, MTV and Comedy Central. News of the sale first surfaced on Sunday, after months of speculation.

“I have so enjoyed working with Shari Redstone every step of the way all through the Viacom to the Paramount days,” Tyler Perry said. “She has been a pillar for me, so this is a bit bittersweet because I am equally as excited to be working with Skydance. It is so fantastic to have someone who loves this business at the helm of one of the most storied studios. It is particularly exciting given David Ellison’s expertise in both the creative and the technological advances needed to bring us into this next chapter.”

Read more at Yahoo.