Ultimate Endgamers League (UEL), in Partnership With Ghost Gaming, Announces Georgia Ghost as Newest Esports Expansion Team

Ultimate Endgamers League (UEL), a rapidly growing multi-game esports professional league, today announces the launch of its newest expansion team, the Georgia Ghost, in partnership with Ghost Gaming, a prominent Atlanta-based gaming organization.

This announcement brings the total number of UEL professional teams to 14, and also marks a significant UEL geographic hub expansion into Georgia in partnership with Ghost Gaming.

“We are incredibly proud to introduce the Georgia Ghost to our league.”, said UEL Founder and CEO Titus Walker, “Partnering with Ghost Gaming allows us to expand our reach and support for talented gamers in Georgia and beyond. This collaboration will enhance our league’s diversity and competitiveness, and we look forward to seeing the impact of the Georgia Ghosts in our upcoming season.”

Unlike leagues focused solely on mastering a single game, the UEL rewards player and team skill across a variety of different games and different game genres. UEL recently concluded the Season 8 $100K Finals event on June 16th at Capital One Arena.

The upcoming UEL Season 9 offers a $1M prize pool, player stipends, and wellness benefits. The Season 9 Draft will occur on Saturday, July 27th and the new roster of Georgia Ghost will then compete in 10 regular season matches..

“UEL has the most upside opportunity of any professional esports league we’ve seen in a decade” said Ghost Gaming co-owner and CEO Todd Harris. “And I’m excited that together Ghost Gaming and UEL will foster industry growth and professional player opportunities by expanding beyond the 1% of single-game players and toward the 99% who enjoy multiple games”

Ghost Gaming and UEL will be identifying partner gaming venues across Georgia that desire to host training camps, skills challenges and combines toward enhancing the visibility and development of players across the southeast who aspire to join the UEL.

Further information about the league visit https://ultimateendgamersleague.com/