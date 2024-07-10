WATCH: REMEDY CEO & Founder Jamie Graff Details How He Began His Thriving Production Business

Jamie Graff’s journey started with a passion for photography and videography, cultivated during his business and entrepreneurship studies at Clemson University. In 2007, he founded REMEDY, a video production agency that has grown to create commercial, digital, and social content for leading brands such as Chick-fil-A. Over 17 years, Jamie has directed projects for industry giants like Google, The Home Depot, Norfolk Southern, the Atlanta Braves, and more.

Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jamie’s leadership guided REMEDY to significant milestones. In August 2020, Jamie purchased and transformed a 16,000 sq ft space in downtown Buford into the company’s new headquarters. This state-of-the-art facility houses REMEDY and its subsidiary Form Studios, equipped with innovative technology like Virtual Production volume, a Motion Control Cinema Robot, and multiple studio spaces. This strategic investment has elevated REMEDY’s industry position, enabling the team to create stunning content with remarkable efficiency.

In May, Discover Dunwoody chose to spotlight Jamie’s Achievements by recognizing him as their Distinguished Production Associate. Recently, he sat down with Georgia Entertainment President Jezlan Moyet to discuss how he transformed his college hobby into a scaled, successful, business.

To watch his interview with Georgia Entertainment, visit Funwoody here.