Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Crossing $200M+ After Marvel’s Epic Comic-Con Panel

On the heels of a killer Saturday night in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con for Marvel, the Shawn Levy directed, produced and written Deadpool & Wolverine grossed $61.5M on Saturday, per Disney, for what is definitely a $205M opening weekend — just like we told you back in mid-June, per Quorum. There’s bound to be even more cash. Some felt it wasn’t possible for a R-rated movie — but here we are. Global is at $438.3M.

Do you want to know what Disney’s highest- grossing R-rated movie was prior to Deadpool & Wolverine? 1990’s Pretty Woman at $178.4M, and the opening for Deadpool & Wolverine buries the entire lifetime cume of that Julia Roberts-Richard Gere movie (unadjusted for inflation).

Read more at Deadline.