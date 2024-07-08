Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Despicable Me 4’ Leaves ‘Em Laughing With $122M+ 5-Day Over July 4th Frame

Despicable Me 4 bounced back from where we saw it earlier this weekend for a $27M Friday and $26.8M Saturday, which will result in a $75M 3-day and $122.6M 5-day.

Exclaimed Universal Domestic Distribution President Jim Orr, “What a tremendous debut for Despicable Me 4, one of the most beloved franchises in film. Gru, his family and the Minions have once again been embraced by audiences around the world for their cheerful cleverness and hilarity.”

What happened? Apparently, 7PM and later showtimes were stronger than anticipated, with significantly better foot traffic than Wednesday and Thursday night. Also, as we have seen throughout this summer, Latino and Hispanic moviegoers showed up in big numbers, this time repping 41% of the crowd for DM4. Also, the movie performed incredibly evenly across North America, as well as Canada where the pic has an 8% share.

