Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Twisters’ Swirls To $123M Global; ‘Despicable Me 4’ Gruves Towards $600M & ‘Inside Out 2’ Soon To Claim No. 1 Animated Movie Of All Time Worldwide

Universal/Warner Bros/Amblin’s Twisters positively blasted past forecasts domestically this session. While the international box office result is pretty close to where we saw it coming in, there’s no denying this is much more of a domestic play.

The global cume, largely boosted by domestic’s heartland turnout this weekend, is now $123.2M. Universal has domestic rights and Warner is handling overseas where $27.1M was wrangled from 76 markets this frame. That’s after early release in 38 markets last session. This weekend saw a 30% drop overall overseas, for a $42.7M offshore cume.

Read more at Deadline.